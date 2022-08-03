Another Voice: New York legislators need to start over with bail reform laws

I served in the State Senate when New York State’s bail reform laws were passed. I was amazed by how my Democratic colleagues ignored pleas from law enforcement, judges and even Democratic district attorneys that what they were passing would undermine the rule of law.

On July 21, a man attacked New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, with a sharp and pointed “self-defense” instrument at a campaign event. The assailant went for Zeldin’s neck with the weapon. A military veteran, Zeldin reacted deftly to defend himself. But for his quick reaction, Zeldin could have easily suffered a deadly strike to his neck.

This attack on a candidate for our state’s highest office is outrageous and unacceptable. As outrageous and unacceptable is the fact that this attacker was back out on the street within hours. This man was clearly dangerous and likely mentally unstable. Due to New York’s so-called “criminal justice reforms,” this deranged man was immediately released without a cooling-off period of incarceration overnight or even some sort of bail to make sure he returns to a later court date. This does not serve the public good, public safety or even the safety of this likely mentally ill veteran.

Under New York’s bail reform laws, those arrested for nearly all crimes but the most heinous must be released without a judge being able to set bail. In most cases, a person arrested for possession of a handgun must be released immediately. Further, its next to impossible for a judge to do anything if the assailant is under 18; regrettably, we know those under 18 can do some very terrible things to innocent citizens.

Some have argued that bail reform has not contributed to an increase in crime, but those deniers fail to look deep enough into the data. When you do, you see that the “repeat offender” is a major contributor to the significant increase in crime, and the repeat offender who is right back on the street to commit again is a direct result of bail reform. New York City’s Democratic mayor, a bail reform critic, coined it “catch, release … repeat.”

Our legislators and governor must scrap these laws, and start over with reasonable and responsible laws, so citizens again feel safe in their communities. Reforms should return discretion back to judges on determining bail and allow judges to weigh the dangerousness, flight risk, past criminal record and the seriousness of the offense to impose bail.

A fundamental responsibility of our elected officials is to keep our citizens safe, New York’s bail laws are failing in this responsibility.

Chris Jacobs represents New York’s 27th Congressional District.