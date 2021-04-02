Another Voice: New York laying foundation for use of autonomous vehicles

The autonomous vehicle industry is at the precipice of transforming everyday life for millions of Americans and a wide variety of industries across the country. As of today, AVs are picking up passengers in Chandler, Ariz., delivering packages in California and transporting goods in Georgia.
New York State has been a worldwide leader in innovation since its inception and it has a unique opportunity to continue to lead with this transformational technology – but it needs to act fast. Whether they’re transporting goods across the open roads of Western New York, moving New Yorkers through the dense urban streets of Manhattan or delivering packages to residents in Long Island, AVs hold the promise to not only make life easier and more efficient for New Yorkers but also safer.
The benefits will be most pronounced for people with disabilities, as AVs have the potential to dramatically expand their access to mobility. At United Spinal Association, we believe that universally accessible manufactured AVs would be a game changer for untold millions.
“That’s definitely true for me and my wheelchair,“ said Kent Keyser, a public policy fellow with United Spinal. “So that everyone like me and those with disabilities can use autonomous vehicles, United Spinal is committed to four fundamental principles to develop and deliver AV ride sharing transportation: safety, accessibility, reliability and on-demand pick up.”
Beyond the disabled community, AVs will have broad-based positive impacts for people across the state. A study published by the autonomous driving technology company Waymo recently showed that its technology could have avoided nearly 100% of fatal crashes that occurred in Chandler, Ariz., over a 10-year period. Another study showed that the only collisions that the company was involved in over more than 6 million miles were very minor.
And another study showed that long-haul AV technology has the potential to spur an additional $111 billion in investment spending across the U.S.
Before launching here, AV companies must test here first. The state’s current AV testing law has just been extended but we need a permanent solution in place, such as a standalone piece of legislation, to encourage more AV companies to test and invest in New York.
We are encouraged that the Legislature and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo are extending the pilot program, however, we urge them to pass legislation in the future that would improve New York’s restrictions and allow New York to take the lead in AV technology development. The benefits of that decision will be felt by millions of New Yorkers for years to come.
Vincenzo Piscopo is president/CEO of the United Spinal Association.