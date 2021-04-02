Another Voice: New York laying foundation for use of autonomous vehicles

Beyond the disabled community, AVs will have broad-based positive impacts for people across the state. A study published by the autonomous driving technology company Waymo recently showed that its technology could have avoided nearly 100% of fatal crashes that occurred in Chandler, Ariz., over a 10-year period. Another study showed that the only collisions that the company was involved in over more than 6 million miles were very minor.

And another study showed that long-haul AV technology has the potential to spur an additional $111 billion in investment spending across the U.S.

Before launching here, AV companies must test here first. The state’s current AV testing law has just been extended but we need a permanent solution in place, such as a standalone piece of legislation, to encourage more AV companies to test and invest in New York.

We are encouraged that the Legislature and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo are extending the pilot program, however, we urge them to pass legislation in the future that would improve New York’s restrictions and allow New York to take the lead in AV technology development. The benefits of that decision will be felt by millions of New Yorkers for years to come.

Vincenzo Piscopo is president/CEO of the United Spinal Association.