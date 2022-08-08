Another Voice: New York is ready for climate action

As upstate New York stares down another brutal heat wave this summer – amid record-breaking extreme heat across the rest of the United States – time is running out to address the climate crisis.

Based on recent trends, every second we fail to act on climate costs at least $4,700 from the impacts of extreme weather alone. Already, our state is dealing with this cost of inaction. In 2021, New York experienced at least 1,400 severe weather events and almost $100 billion in property damage due to extreme weather. Heat waves, like the one we are experiencing right now, are the deadliest weather events in the United States, and more than 570,000 people living in New York remain vulnerable to this extreme heat.

There is no break from climate change-fueled extreme weather. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), heavy springtime rainfall has caused the Great Lakes to experience flooding and erosion due to high water levels, and there are 240,000 New Yorkers at risk of inland flooding. In 2017 and 2019, wet spring conditions contributed to record-high water levels and flooding, leading to millions of dollars in cleanup costs, infrastructure damages and agricultural losses.

Thankfully, New York’s senior senator – Majority Leader Charles Schumer – remained steadfast in his commitment to climate action and ensured the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 in the U.S. Senate.

This legislation represents the largest investment America has ever made to fight climate change, supporting clean energy jobs, environmental justice and public health – all while lowering costs for families in the process.

A recent analysis from Energy Innovation, a nonpartisan energy and climate policy think tank, made clear the climate benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act. Modeling found that by 2030 the bill could reduce climate pollution by 37%-41%, create 1.5 million jobs and prevent thousands of premature deaths. These benefits would make a real difference in the lives of countless New Yorkers and put the United States on the path to halving climate pollution by 2030 – the same goal scientists tell us is necessary to address the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

The Inflation Reduction Act’s climate and clean energy provisions will have the added benefit of putting hardworking New Yorkers back to work in good-paying jobs while tackling the climate crisis. Already, over 160,000 New York residents are working in clean energy. This bill would invest in communities across the United States by refurbishing old factories, building new factories, requiring high wages, mandating apprenticeship training for companies using clean energy tax credits, and spurring domestic production of batteries, solar panels, wind turbines and more. These investments would even help New Yorkers save on their energy bills and make it easier for families to decarbonize their homes.

The bill also invests in low-wealth communities and communities of color that have been hit first and worst by pollution and climate change. Crucially, the Inflation Reduction Act will provide funding for zero-emissions technology and vehicles and address pollution from the transportation sector – America’s largest source of carbon pollution.

Failing to act on climate simply is not an option. We commend Schumer for delivering on his promise to take climate action – for New Yorkers and all Americans – and we strongly urge Congress to act now and pass these historic investments without delay.

Julie Tighe is president of the New York League of Conservation Voters. Sam Capitano is business manager for the Upstate New York Laborers District Council.