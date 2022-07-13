Another Voice: New York is already a leader in reducing emissions

Some perspective in the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions comes from the retirement of Michigan’s Palisades 811 MW nuclear facility in May 2022. A recent article by Robert Bryce, politics and energy author, explains the two-fold detriment that the power plant retirement represents.

The first is the loss of a major baseload power plant with zero GHG emissions; the second worrisome concern is the inability to keep the lights on in that section of the country during dangerous peak demand of high heat and/or sub-freezing temperatures. In short, fossil fuels will fill the brunt of the void, prices will spike, reliability is threatened and GHG emissions will increase in millions of tons.

Meanwhile back in New York, as the final rules from State’s aggressive Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act are being considered; some points to ponder:

• New York has the smallest carbon footprint per person in the entire country, thanks to the recent retirement of all coal fired power plants and the massive MTA public transit system downstate.

• A New York economy that depends on competitive energy prices could shift dramatically if the CLCPA has enabling legislation that goes far beyond neighboring states.

• Retired New York fossil generators have not had their capacity replaced by commensurate “in-state” clean energy generators. Instead of repowering with clean energy and “just transition” jobs. New York energy independence stands threatened.

• Texas’ winter power outages a couple years back and the impact on domestic oil supply, sabotage on a major US pipeline and the Ukraine war have all highlighted the fact that we do not have sustainable transportation fuel replacements yet.

• New York was smarter than Michigan by recognizing the zero-carbon attribute of nuclear power and rewarding it similar to wind and solar – thus preventing that same GHG spike from happening here.

Right now, New York can be held up as an example of emission reduction done responsibly for both the economy and the environment. Supporting natural gas with its zero sulpher/nitrogen oxide emissions and less than half the CO2 emissions of coal is a major part of how we got to be a model worthy of emulation.

The fact that the final decision is primarily a political one means that New York could collapse its economy with a horrible energy policy.

I don’t think any other state or region will then look to New York any longer as a model for emulation if CLCPA enabling laws go too far.

Elected leaders should listen closely to experts and block out the alarmists who somehow think New York can resolve the world emission challenges by itself, especially when we already do more than any other state!

Western New York resident Colleen Ballacchino is business manager/president of IBEW Local 2199.