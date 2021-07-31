Another Voice: New York Health Act would improve outcomes, save money

On July 16, The Buffalo News published an opinion piece arguing against the New York Health Act. The author, Janet Trautwein, is CEO of the National Association for Health Underwriters (NAHU), a professional association in Washington, D.C., that promotes the health insurance industry.

The New York Health Act, or NYHA, would establish a single, universal, public health care program in our state. Every New York resident, and those who work in New York but live elsewhere, would be eligible. All services requiring a medical professional would be fully covered: dental, vision, mental health, long-term care and pharmaceuticals.

It eliminates the out-of-pocket payments, like copays and premiums, that prevent many families from receiving care.

A 2018 report from the Rand Corp. found that even conservative models of NYHA implementation showed massive benefits. Under this new system, 90% of New Yorkers would pay less in health care costs and the state would save $80 billion over 10 years. Public hospitals would benefit from a higher reimbursement rate, reducing the chance of closures.

A new public administrative agency, needed to implement the New York Health Plan, would cause an estimated 2% increase in public sector employment. That translates to 150,000 new jobs with good pay, benefits, and union backing.