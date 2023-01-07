Another Voice: New York can end child hunger in 2023

This January, Gov. Kathy Hochul begins her full first term. Her budget and State of the State address will be big moments for her to show New Yorkers who she is and what she believes in.

At the top of that agenda should be the simple policy that every child, in every corner of our state, deserves three healthy meals a day. It starts in our schools, because no child can learn and thrive on an empty stomach. Over the last five years, some school districts in New York have invested in expanding free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision, eliminating a huge barrier for kids and a major expense for parents.

The program has worked. But this reform hasn’t been feasible for many school districts, particularly in suburban and rural communities where hundreds of thousands of kids still pay for their meals every day – and sometimes skip breakfast and lunch because their families can’t afford to pay. New York needs a statewide solution.

Gov. Hochul can make this right for all kids in New York. The Healthy School Meals for All NY Kids proposal would make school breakfast and lunch free for every student, from the North Country to the Southern Tier.

A second reform, modeled on a pandemic success, could put more money into the pockets of parents to pay for household essentials like groceries. For several remarkable months in 2021, New York families saw hundreds of dollars deposited in their bank accounts by the federal government under the expanded Child Tax Credit.

The program was one of the most successful anti-poverty initiatives in history, pulling 250,000 kids in New York out of poverty. But like free school meals for all, Congress allowed it to lapse. Hochul can take up the mantle for New Yorkers. There are several promising proposals to consider that would expand the Empire State Child Tax Credit and the state Earned Income Tax Credit. Each would allow struggling families to access funds that could cover several weeks of groceries, and keep kids fed at home.

Lastly – and most easily – Hochul can expand outreach for effective anti-hunger programs like SNAP and WIC, which also provide monthly dollars for groceries. More outreach, like expanding sign-ups at other government points of contact through front-line community organizations or in schools could help get hundreds of thousands more eligible families enrolled.

With these three programs, Gov. Hochul could do more to end child hunger than any of her predecessors. Working with the State Legislature, she can make New York the state where every child, regardless of where they live or how much their parents earn, gets three healthy meals a day.

Rachel Sabella is the director of No Kid Hungry New York.