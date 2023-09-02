Earlier this month, the New York State Board of Elections voted to certify the ExpressVote XL, a voting machine that forces voters to mark their ballot electronically on a touch screen instead of on traditional paper ballots. Experience from other states has shown that these machines are an ineffective – and expensive – solution to a problem that never existed in the first place.

Take Johnson County, Kan.: ExpressVote XL created logjams there that led to hourslong lines. This was such a mess that many people simply left without voting.

In Northampton, Pa., ExpressVote XL miscounted tens of thousands of votes and picked the wrong winner.

And recent accessibility testing in Pennsylvania demonstrated that voters with disabilities were unable “to verify their paper ballot on the XL” due to small font size and obstructed views of the ballot summary card from the machine itself.

We cannot let this happen in New York.

New York lawmakers have made great strides in addressing inequality at the ballot box, including enacting early voting and automatic voter registration. Introducing the ExpressVote XL would add a layer of complexity that risks the security of our vote. These machines can cause long lines that end up hurting low-income voters of color who simply cannot afford to wait or they’ll miss a paycheck. Using these machines risks disenfranchising those who already find it hardest to participate in our elections.

The company, ES&S, that makes the ExpressVote XL, pitches it as a more secure voting machine – but that’s not the case. Paper ballots, which we already use now, remain the election security gold standard. At a time when election security remains a fraught topic, the best way to promote New Yorkers’ confidence in our elections is to stick with what works. Many of the states that previously switched to machines like the ExpressVote XL are now switching back to some form of paper ballots.

The results are in and voters prefer to mark their own ballots by hand. So if it ain’t broke, let’s not spend millions of taxpayer money fixing it. I strongly urge the Erie County Board of Elections Commissioners not to buy these machines.