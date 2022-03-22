Another Voice: New student deposits indicate significant growth at Hilbert College this fall

Many colleges and universities have experienced an enrollment decline during, and prior to, Covid-19 due to declining demographics, as The Buffalo News recently reported. However, Hilbert College is one of the few that has seen its enrollment increase each of the last two years – fall 2020 and fall 2021. Even more exciting, given where we stand with new student deposits, we expect our total enrollment headcount to increase again in fall 2022.
Our new student deposits for the fall of 2022 are up 100% year-over-year. Just two years into our strategic plan, Hilbert 2025, we have reached significant milestones and our small-but-mighty college in Hamburg is primed to welcome its largest incoming class in our history.
New sports, including football, men’s and women’s track and field and women’s ice hockey, will significantly grow the student-athlete population and has led to the addition of new full-time coaches. The expanded access to the Say Yes to Education program has increased enrollment from Buffalo Public Schools, and Hilbert College Global (the online division of Hilbert College) has introduced a Hilbert education to new and diverse student populations.
The physical campus has been improved with new athletic fields (the FSSJ Field Complex), a fire pit in the quad, outdoor kitchen in the residential quad, modern furniture in the dining hall and a complete renovation of the Learning Commons in McGrath Library. New academic programs have been added, including advocacy and social justice, alcohol and substance abuse counseling, biology and intelligence and data analysis, with more programs in the pipeline. An initiative to create a one-of-a-kind living and learning community for seniors – “Thriving in Place” – is being pursued with other local partners.
Hilbert has increased overall fundraising by 68% and received two record-setting grants from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. Hilbert also recently announced a capital campaign for a new track and field complex with an artificial turf field. Additionally, the college is poised for continued growth as we have incurred very little debt and prioritized a growth strategy within Hilbert 2025.
While there is still much work to be done, we have meaningfully advanced our mission and values on campus, invested in our athletic programs, launched online and international initiatives, expanded our relationship with Buffalo Public Schools, improved the student life experience on campus, added new academic programs and increased overall fundraising – including the two largest grants in the college’s history. Following in the footsteps of our founders, the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph, we are inspired by our students and their determination to pursue transformational opportunities, their positive voices for social justice and their service to the community.