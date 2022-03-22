Another Voice: New student deposits indicate significant growth at Hilbert College this fall

The physical campus has been improved with new athletic fields (the FSSJ Field Complex), a fire pit in the quad, outdoor kitchen in the residential quad, modern furniture in the dining hall and a complete renovation of the Learning Commons in McGrath Library. New academic programs have been added, including advocacy and social justice, alcohol and substance abuse counseling, biology and intelligence and data analysis, with more programs in the pipeline. An initiative to create a one-of-a-kind living and learning community for seniors – “Thriving in Place” – is being pursued with other local partners.

Hilbert has increased overall fundraising by 68% and received two record-setting grants from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. Hilbert also recently announced a capital campaign for a new track and field complex with an artificial turf field. Additionally, the college is poised for continued growth as we have incurred very little debt and prioritized a growth strategy within Hilbert 2025.