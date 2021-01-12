Another Voice: New refugee policy would bring benefits to Buffalo

Refugees make the United States better. Buffalo is a case in point; the city has welcomed thousands of refugees in recent decades, much to the area’s collective benefit. Research shows that immigrants and refugees can be socioeconomic engines, improving job and housing markets, school systems and community diversity.
A 2017 study showed that “over a 20-year period, refugees pay $21,000 more in taxes than they receive in benefits.” A walk down Grant Street or a visit to the West Side Bazaar is all you need to see the evidence with your own eyes. Strong support for refugee integration benefits us all with a more dynamic, inclusive and prosperous city.
Much of the support for refugees comes from what we call the refugee infrastructure, which has evolved organically as the refugee community itself has grown. Refugee-led mutual aid organizations, four resettlement agencies, one post-resettlement agency, and many other nonprofits and local government agencies help refugees adjust and thrive.
This infrastructure has suffered under the Trump administration’s xenophobic policies. Unprecedented restrictions cut the number of refugees entering the Buffalo area from 1,794 in 2016 to 427 in 2018. This has cost refugees the chance to escape persecution, civil wars and natural disasters. Thousands are languishing for years in refugee camps because the U.S. has backtracked on its promises. Making matters worse, the Trump administration made drastic cuts to the resettlement agencies that new refugees count on for support.
Despite these assaults, Buffalo’s community has fought to maintain the support infrastructure. Resettlement agencies have expanded from short-term assistance into social and economic integration. Mutual-aid and nonprofit organizations have mobilized community resources and provided outreach and education. The Language Access Coalition has continued advocacy for a countywide, comprehensive language access policy. And all parts of the refugee infrastructure have played crucial roles in fighting Covid-19. We have witnessed remarkable dedication under harsh conditions. Imagine what this community could do with proper support.
The incoming Biden administration should quickly make good on campaign promises to increase national admittances to at least 125,000 refugees per year, while working with Congress to fully restore funding for resettlement agencies. But rather than just return to the pre-Trump status quo, we call on President-elect Biden to demonstrate concrete support for the long-term integration of refugees. Since the 1980s, refugee policy has focused on an unrealistic goal of “self-sufficiency” in a matter of months from arrival. A new approach is needed to promote refugees’ long-term development and full socioeconomic integration. This does not require brand-new organizations; it means investing in and expanding the existing refugee infrastructure in places like Buffalo.
Let’s reinvent and strengthen refugee policy with budgetary support for the vital services that help refugees. The results will reinvigorate and strengthen Buffalo for everyone.
UB faculty members Robert M. Adelman, Abigail Cooke, Wooksoo Kim and Yunju Nam are affiliates of UB’s Immigrant and Refugee Research Institute.