Another Voice: New refugee policy would bring benefits to Buffalo

Refugees make the United States better. Buffalo is a case in point; the city has welcomed thousands of refugees in recent decades, much to the area’s collective benefit. Research shows that immigrants and refugees can be socioeconomic engines, improving job and housing markets, school systems and community diversity.

A 2017 study showed that “over a 20-year period, refugees pay $21,000 more in taxes than they receive in benefits.” A walk down Grant Street or a visit to the West Side Bazaar is all you need to see the evidence with your own eyes. Strong support for refugee integration benefits us all with a more dynamic, inclusive and prosperous city.

Much of the support for refugees comes from what we call the refugee infrastructure, which has evolved organically as the refugee community itself has grown. Refugee-led mutual aid organizations, four resettlement agencies, one post-resettlement agency, and many other nonprofits and local government agencies help refugees adjust and thrive.