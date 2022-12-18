Another Voice: New local agribusinesses are emerging and should be supported

In Evans and other rural parts of Western New York, agriculture plays a pivotal role in the fabric of our community. Supporting the local agriculture sector needs to be a priority, not just for governments at national and state levels, but also at the local level. In addition to traditional crop- and livestock-focused businesses, other enterprises in the farming industry are emerging every day in Western New York.

At the local level, in Evans, farmland protection and updating current zoning laws are major issues for the Town Board. Numerous reports from the county and state over a 20-year span have supplied recommendations, but changes in technology and natural resource requirements have profoundly reshaped the agriculture industry. When I talk to agribusiness owners, their issues revolve around permitting, access to markets, farmland protection and equipment.

According to the Erie County Farmland Protection Plan, farming is a $130 million industry in Erie County. The Town of Evans was hit hard with the closing of the New Era plant in recent years and truthfully it is going to be difficult to replace those jobs. I am optimistic that, over time, the 240-acre agribusiness park being developed by the Erie County Industrial Development Agency in the Town of Evans will be a regional hub for economic development. The site is well positioned to house up to seven new businesses once all the infrastructure is completed. This project, combined with local efforts in the town, should be the much-needed catalyst the regional needs.

The town adopted its first agriculture zoning codes in 1987, with minor revisions over recent years. Going forward, the town needs to support established businesses in the agriculture open space and rural agriculture districts, but also update our zoning laws to support agritourism and emerging enterprises. These might include businesses that support greenhouses, farmers markets, breweries, cideries, distilleries and even solar farms – just to name a few.

What can we do to support this growth? For residents and visitors, “Buying local” is important, but not the only way to support our farming industry. We need to encourage the next generation of agribusiness owners and that means our town board must support forward-thinking zoning laws that will reshape the sector over the next 25 to 50 years. We can do this by streamlining the permitting process, encouraging agritourism and revising outdated laws that limit economic development in our agriculture sector. I am confident that if we invest in our agriculture sector, it will be a decision we will never regret.

Michael R. Schraft has been a member of the Evans Town Board since 2018 and serves as the town liaison to the Agriculture Committee.