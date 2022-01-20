Another Voice: New infrastructure legislation delivers for Western New York

A new era of federal investment in our environment is here, and Western New York is uniquely poised to benefit. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure law will fund exciting improvements to roads, bridges and airports, but its reach goes far beyond that, and "Build Back Better" has the potential to be transformative for our region.
The law will correct historical wrongs caused by legacy industrial pollution, prejudiced urban planning practices and reliance on fossil fuels. It will lay the foundation for a more sustainable future by aiding the transition to electric vehicles, clean public transportation and green infrastructure. These projects will create good-paying jobs and fulfill the promise of government to improve the quality of life and health of its citizens, while growing the economy.
Western New Yorkers know what can be achieved by investing in our environment and the damage that comes with promoting industry over natural resources from the story of the Buffalo River. A waterway that was once toxic and polluted is now a destination, thanks to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and partners like the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. The infrastructure law injects an additional $1 billion into the GLRI to improve waterways like the Niagara River and Scajaquada Creek. Build Back Better has crucial green space and water cleanup funding as well.
Building on the importance of green space and nature that many came to appreciate during the Covid-19 pandemic, the law will fund highway downgrades to restore neighborhoods unjustly separated by urban planning mistakes. A $1 billion Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program will allow neighborhoods to heal mistakes of the past while creating pedestrian-friendly streetscapes. Build Back Better’s Neighborhood Access and Equity program will take that a step further, setting aside $4 billion to address highway-caused harms.
More neighborhood assistance will come in the form of utility upgrades and home energy efficiency. The law will dedicate $55 billion to clean drinking water infrastructure, including the replacement of old lead lines that still plague communities like Buffalo, and an additional $3.5 billion to the Weatherization Assistance Program to help residents insulate their homes against frigid winters and rising heat costs.
Another new community fixture will be electric vehicle chargers, electric buses and clean school buses. With a $7.5 billion commitment, the law will build a foundation for a nationwide transition to clean vehicles. We will see clean school buses with low to no emissions and electric NFTA buses riding down our streets.
This investment in infrastructure will go a long way toward creating a more sustainable future. However, the work does not stop here. We must build on this progress by passing the Build Back Better Act and addressing the root causes of the climate crisis facing Western New York.
Together, these two historic investments have the potential to grow our economy, meet the moment with historic action to combat climate change, and improve the quality of life across Western New York.
Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, represents New York’s 26th District. Julie Tighe is president of the New York League of Conservation Voters.