Another Voice: New infrastructure legislation delivers for Western New York

A new era of federal investment in our environment is here, and Western New York is uniquely poised to benefit. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure law will fund exciting improvements to roads, bridges and airports, but its reach goes far beyond that, and "Build Back Better" has the potential to be transformative for our region.

The law will correct historical wrongs caused by legacy industrial pollution, prejudiced urban planning practices and reliance on fossil fuels. It will lay the foundation for a more sustainable future by aiding the transition to electric vehicles, clean public transportation and green infrastructure. These projects will create good-paying jobs and fulfill the promise of government to improve the quality of life and health of its citizens, while growing the economy.