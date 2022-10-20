Another Voice: New Bills stadium should have charging stations, geothermal heating and other green elements

Negotiation of community benefits to be included with the new state-owned Bills stadium are in process. New York State, Erie County and the team owners are involved in this process.

The Sierra Club urges that these negotiating discussions should include the greening of the stadium. We can expect the new stadium to have a shelf life of 50 years. Our state’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 85% by the year 2050 in order to control climate change. The construction of the stadium should take these time frames and goals into consideration.

The transportation sector in New York State emits some 40% of our greenhouse gases. Electric vehicles (EVs) greatly reduce these emissions. Their production also increases jobs for the economy. To support these electric vehicles, several hundred electric vehicle charging stations should be incorporated into the stadium design, with an electric infrastructure that can be expanded to accommodate more EVs.

Solar panels could be added to the partial roof planned for the stadium, and carports could be constructed in the parking lots and in the grassy areas surrounding the stadium. The solar power produced by the panels can operate the facilities during the games and other events. Excess electricity produced by the panels could be fed into the electric grid.

Several communities downstate have established Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) programs, where town boards enter into agreements to purchase all of their towns’ electricity for residents from renewable energy sources, with an opt-out provision. A CCA program for the Town of Orchard Park where the stadium is located could be beneficial to all parties.

Park-and-ride lots should be served by electric buses, some of which already have been purchased by the NFTA. Charging stations can be installed at the park-and-ride lots.

Expansion of light rail to the stadium and Southtowns could also be considered. Additionally, Amtrak has tracks near the stadium; an Amtrak Bills Stadium Station would permit fans from around the state, Cleveland, Canada and other areas to easily access games and events.

Geothermal heating could easily and efficiently heat and cool could the stadium’s locker rooms, restaurants and luxury seating boxes.

Other green measures to eliminate waste should also be considered. This would include restricting plastic food containers and wrappers. Steps can be taken to have food waste collected at events and recycled or composted.

The new Bills stadium should be a national showpiece of how renewable energy, smart technology and efficiency can help us enjoy a recreational arena sustainably.

Bob Ciesielski is chair of the Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter Energy Committee.