This May, the EPA made the astonishing finding that neonicotinoid pesticides (“neonics”) are likely driving 200-plus species – or about 11% of the entire endangered species list – toward extinction.

Unprecedented in scale, the assessment effectively admits EPA’s approvals of the pesticides violated the Endangered Species Act and confirms neonics’ status as perhaps the most ecologically disastrous pesticides since DDT.

That destructiveness is why the Natural Resources Defense Council and other New York environmental organizations have long supported the Birds and Bees Protection Act – a bill on the cusp of passage in the State Legislature that would eliminate 80%-90% of the neonics entering New York’s environment every year by prohibiting needless uses. But, despite the name, the concerns with neonics aren’t just about “birds and bees.”

Neonics are toxic, persistent and everywhere. Among the most potent insecticides ever created, neonics have made U.S. agriculture 48 times more insect-toxic, with one square foot of neonic-treated lawn containing enough active ingredient to kill 1 million bees. Because neonics permeate plants, they can be spread into soil or coated on crop seeds, where they are soaked up through the growing plant’s roots – turning its nectar, pollen and fruit toxic. These applications, however, typically leave 95%-plus of the chemicals in the soil, where they persist for years, build up from year-over-year use,and spread far and wide, carried by rainwater.

Bees – which began dying in droves as neonic use skyrocketed – were the original “canaries in the coalmine” for neonics’ vast harms. But the list keeps growing, with neonics now linked to mass bird declines, collapsing fisheries and birth defects in deer to name a few.

In New York, where neonics extensively contaminate water, roughly half of native pollinators are at risk of local extinction. Nationwide, production of apples, cherries and other produce is limited because of fewer pollinators, affecting food availability and health, especially that of food-challenged communities.

Neonics threaten our health directly, too. A recent study found neonics in more than 95% of 171 pregnant women tested in New York and four other states, with levels steadily rising from 2017-2020. That’s caused state health experts to raise alarms, given neonics’ links to birth defects of the heart and brain, reduced cognitive abilities and autism-like symptoms in prenatally exposed children.

Thirty years after neonics’ first approvals, EPA is still only slowly catching up to their full destructive nature, having recently made an equally surprising decision to exempt their largest use – coated corn and soybean seeds –from all federal pesticide regulation.

That’s why the Birds and Bees Protection Act – which eliminates neonic uses that extensive Cornell University research finds are unnecessary or replaceable with safer alternatives – is such an essential bill. With neonic pollution only getting worse, New York must act now.

Dan Raichel is acting director of the pollinator initiative for the Natural Resources Defense Council.