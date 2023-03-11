It’s nearly here – the best and noisiest time of the year, when migratory species of bird begin their journeys north toward their breeding grounds. It’s when we give bird feeders a good spring cleaning, dust off the binoculars and guidebooks, and keep eyes and ears perked up for red-winged blackbirds, warblers and finches not seen for nearly half a year.

If you’ve noticed quieter mornings or fewer visitors to your suet and seeds, you’re not alone. North America is facing a massive loss of birds (nearly 3 billion), much of which is driven by pesticides and the resulting loss of insects. What’s the best way to help? Tell your Assemblymember and Senator to support the Birds and Bees Protection Act, A3226 and SB1856.

The most widely used pesticides in the United States are a class of insecticides called neonicotinoids. Commonly called “neonics,” these neurotoxic chemicals work by interfering with an organism’s nervous system. The No. 1 use of neonics in New York is as seed coatings. Corn, soy, wheat and other crops have a thin layer of chemicals applied to their hulls before planting. Because neonics are highly water soluble, they slide off the seeds and are absorbed by the roots of the new plant, quickly becoming incorporated into every single tissue.

Neonics cause terrifying damage to wildlife. One seed coated with a neonic is enough to kill a songbird. One seed coated with a neonic is enough to kill 80,000 bees. Freshly planted seeds are consumed by wildlife.

Neonics kill mayflies, caddisflies, beetles and earthworms. They kill larvae. They kill caterpillars. They kill all of the food resources birds need to survive. When neonics get into soil, lakes, ponds and rivers, they kill invertebrates.

Nearly all North American birds – 96% – feed on insects, and virtually all songbirds in New York feed their chicks insects. Without them, birds lose chicks due to starvation.

The Birds and Bees Protection Act is a commonsense approach to neonicotinoid regulation. It would ban the use of neonic coatings only on corn, soy, and wheat seeds while providing growers with multiple years to prepare for the transition and a mechanism for override of the ban if state agricultural officials feel their use is necessary. The act also addresses unnecessary lawn and other nonagricultural uses of neonics, making homes, gardens, parks and other public spaces safer for children.

A3226/S1856 is a landmark piece of legislation aimed at keeping New York a leader in wildlife diversity, agricultural productivity, and ecological protection. Let’s keep the skies noisy and our feeders busy.

E. Hardy Kern III, MPA, is Director of Government Relations, Pesticides and Birds Campaign, American Bird Conservancy.