Another Voice: Needs of the less fortunate do not stop at Christmas

For most, Christmas is a joyful time, when families surround themselves with loved ones to open gifts, share memories and delight in a holiday meal.
And, while that is the experience many of us will enjoy over the next few weeks, for the thousands of disadvantaged families in our region, things are quite different.
For them, it is a season of great financial challenges coupled with the stress of desperately trying to meet heightened expectations. Single parents struggle with the effort of getting their children gifts and continuing to pay for rent, utilities and groceries. Families hear others talking about what they are buying or where they are vacationing and feel left out, depressed they cannot fulfill such dreams for their little ones.
We, as a society, put a lot of pressure on families to ensure Santa comes each year with an overflowing sack of toys. The truth is that many parents experience remorse over not being able to normalize this part of their children’s lives.
In some cases, the generosity of neighbors provides some relief. Numerous human service agencies assist disadvantaged families with obtaining Christmas gifts. A few offer toy and gift drives. These efforts are welcome, of course, but there are simply not enough. Given the tough economic realities of today, the sad truth is that the need is too great.
Consider a young woman being served through a foster-care program. Now 20 years old, she lives independently.
This year, she became the first person in her family to graduate from college, after working a full-time job throughout her schooling to pay the bills. This year, she does not have parents, aunts, uncles, or any other relatives who will send or bring her Christmas gifts. Doesn’t she deserve better?
Home- and community-based employees who provide care to disadvantaged families know all too well the stressors these individuals deal with each day – stressors only made worse during the holidays. As human service professionals, we try to do all we can to make these moments special and memorable, to bring the spirit of Christmas – of giving and caring for others – to these families and temporarily give them some sense of normalcy.
It is my hope that this year, as you gather with loved ones and enjoy an idyllic Christmas, you keep the plight of the less fortunate in mind. And that you consider lending your time or talents to the noble cause of helping those who need it most.
Please keep the spirit of generosity that has become such a welcome characteristic of this time of year, alive well into January ... March … June … and beyond.
Sheila Hunt is the chief officer of community services for OLV Charities.