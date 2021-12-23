Another Voice: Needs of the less fortunate do not stop at Christmas

Consider a young woman being served through a foster-care program. Now 20 years old, she lives independently.

This year, she became the first person in her family to graduate from college, after working a full-time job throughout her schooling to pay the bills. This year, she does not have parents, aunts, uncles, or any other relatives who will send or bring her Christmas gifts. Doesn’t she deserve better?

Home- and community-based employees who provide care to disadvantaged families know all too well the stressors these individuals deal with each day – stressors only made worse during the holidays. As human service professionals, we try to do all we can to make these moments special and memorable, to bring the spirit of Christmas – of giving and caring for others – to these families and temporarily give them some sense of normalcy.

It is my hope that this year, as you gather with loved ones and enjoy an idyllic Christmas, you keep the plight of the less fortunate in mind. And that you consider lending your time or talents to the noble cause of helping those who need it most.

Please keep the spirit of generosity that has become such a welcome characteristic of this time of year, alive well into January ... March … June … and beyond.

Sheila Hunt is the chief officer of community services for OLV Charities.