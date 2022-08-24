Another Voice: Needless photo inspection requirement for insurance should be waived

A bill that will soon head to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk would relieve New York policyholders of a frustrating and needless burden. The bill is the Auto Insurance Consumer Relief Act, and it would allow insurance companies to waive the photo inspection that is currently required to obtain comprehensive and collision coverage. In the years before widespread computer databases, these photo inspections were a useful fraud-fighting tool, but while anti-fraud technology has advanced by leaps and bounds, New York remains stuck in the past.

As an independent insurance agent, I hear from my clients all the time how this outdated regulation requires them to interrupt their lives to get a photo inspection that even fraud-wary insurers say is unnecessary. There are few inspections sites, and many are open only during working hours. Insureds have only two weeks to get the inspection or they lose their comprehensive and collision coverage.

This regulation dates from the 1970s and technological advances can prevent fraud far better than a collection of photographs. GPS tracking, anti-theft devices, national uniform salvage disposal procedures, New York’s central property damage registry and regulatory insurance fraud bureaus are vastly more effective solutions that are now in place. Most tellingly, the insurance companies – who have the greatest interest in preventing fraud – agree that these inspections have outlived their usefulness.

As far back as 2018, John Reiersen, former Chief Property and Casualty Examiner for the New York Insurance Department, and so called “father” of the inspection program, called for photo inspections to be made optional at the discretion of insurance companies, noting that, “…improvements [in fraud prevention] have dramatically reduced automobile thefts in New York and it is nearly impossible to commit a phantom vehicle fraud today.”

To be clear, the Auto Insurance Consumer Relief Act would not prevent insurance companies from requiring pre-insurance photo inspections if they believe they are necessary. It simply allows them to eliminate an unnecessary hassle for policyholders when it is appropriate.

The bill passed the state legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support and was co-sponsored by several Western New York lawmakers, including Senators Pat Gallivan, Rob Ortt, Sean Ryan, and Assemblymember Monica Wallace. Eliminating an potentially costly and unnecessary hassle on everyday New Yorkers is something we can all agree on. Gov. Hochul should do what’s right for New York consumers and sign this bill.

Douglas J. Benz is vice president, Big “I” WNY/Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers Association, 2021-2022 and principal, New Buffalo Insurance Agency.