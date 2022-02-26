Another Voice: Needle images in media contribute to vaccine hesitancy

Needle fear can be exacerbated by images of needles seen through different sources of media, including television, newspapers, social media, posters and others. Producers and editors may deem it necessary to use an image showing a person receiving an injection to convey that the story is about a vaccination. While the intent of such imagery is to be persuasive, rather than intentionally frightening people, the opposite may occur for those who have a fear of needles.

The use of an alternate approach may help to persuade those among the remaining 34% of Americans who are not vaccinated, especially individuals who are fearful of needles, to get vaccinated for Covid-19. A simple, alternative approach might entail showing a smiling, happy person after they’ve just received their vaccine, instead of drawing attention to the actual needle stick or images of needles.

One recent positive image on television showed the vaccinated person smiling with a colorful bandage on his arm. There are many other approaches that can be employed, and media professionals are creative enough and very well versed in developing alternative presentations that still drive the message home while remaining true to the story.

If we continue to employ images of needle sticks, we stand the risk of losing vaccinations for that segment of the population that cringes, watching in fear each day they see another story about Covid-19 vaccines, and another needle ominously waiting to jab them.

John Violanti, Ph.D., is a research professor of epidemiology and environmental health in the University at Buffalo’s School of Public Health and Health Professions.