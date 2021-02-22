Another Voice: Natural gas plays a role in N.Y. energy independence

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s State of the State address reaffirmed the need to invest in the New York electric transmission system and is welcome news. It should receive even broader support after watching the debacle in Texas – but like a water pipe, the grid needs enough power to fill it.

Mexico is furious with Texas after curtailment of 75% of the typical natural gas exports from Texas to Mexico was imposed, with Gov. Greg Abbott stating that “gas should be made available to local generators before leaving the state,” which cuts to another critical point, energy independence.

The grid in Texas is fine. What was not planned for were periods of peak power demand beyond traditional episodes, along with most of Texas separated electrically from the rest of the country.

Back in New York, energy independence should be mandated versus overdependence on imports daily, and especially during peak periods, which are typically extreme heat and cold.