Another Voice: Natural gas plays a role in N.Y. energy independence

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s State of the State address reaffirmed the need to invest in the New York electric transmission system and is welcome news. It should receive even broader support after watching the debacle in Texas – but like a water pipe, the grid needs enough power to fill it.
Mexico is furious with Texas after curtailment of 75% of the typical natural gas exports from Texas to Mexico was imposed, with Gov. Greg Abbott stating that “gas should be made available to local generators before leaving the state,” which cuts to another critical point, energy independence.
The grid in Texas is fine. What was not planned for were periods of peak power demand beyond traditional episodes, along with most of Texas separated electrically from the rest of the country.
Back in New York, energy independence should be mandated versus overdependence on imports daily, and especially during peak periods, which are typically extreme heat and cold.
Neighboring regions will all repeat what occurred between Texas and Mexico; take care of things at home first before allowing any exports. If we are experiencing extreme demands from cold in New York, it’s even colder in Canada and imports likely won’t happen. While upgrading the electric transmission system is all good, making sure we don’t further erode energy independence is imperative.
While New York finalizes its plans under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection act mandating major carbon emission reductions, it is worth reiterating that in a recent 20-year snapshot from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, cheap natural gas put dozens of coal plants out of business and reduced carbon emissions by more than 20 years of utility-scale wind and solar construction. In short, for the next 30 years, natural gas is the ideal hedge for continued cost-effective carbon emission reductions while sustainable and reliable replacements get developed and natural gas use drops steadily.
It is hopeful that this theme is part of the overall CLCPA plan, and extreme positions do not impact irreversible policies that threaten reliability, cost, jobs and the economy. Substantial emission reductions do not have to implode our economy.
Recent news about hydrogen being added to the clean energy fuel diversity is great news for climate change efforts, and given the compatibility for blending in certain ratios in natural gas pipelines, advances in pipeline retrofits makes today’s 3 million miles of natural gas pipelines tomorrow’s delivery system for increasing use of hydrogen. Why rebuild something we already have?
Phil Wilcox of Pendleton is a former business representative for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 97.