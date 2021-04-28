Another Voice: National Fuel should abandon pipeline project

National Fuel persists in their desire to build the Northern Access Pipeline Project against the will of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, landowners, water protectors and communities.

On April 7, 2017, NYSDEC denied the Water Quality Certification for the Northern Access Pipeline, citing significant damage the 97-mile pipeline would cause as it crossed 192 Western New York streams. This permit denial should have put an end to the project. Instead, National Fuel has insisted they can ignore New York’s protection under the Clean Water Act. They are determined to lay pipeline through our region’s trout streams without NYSDEC’s approval.

In a recently settled court case, National Fuel claimed that NYSDEC’s denial was 36 days late and therefore, invalid. National Fuel argued this case despite their signature on an agreement for the time extension. Disappointingly, the U.S. Second Circuit Court ruled in National Fuel’s favor, yet also concluded that the company had deceived NYSDEC. NYSDEC states that they will continue to vigorously defend against this project.