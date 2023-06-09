The News’ editorial “Turning the page” was a strong summary of the turmoil that has engulfed Nardin Academy in recent months. However, as an alumna and former alumnae director at Nardin – I resigned four months into Sandra Betters’ tenure as the school president – I’d like to dispel one aspect of a misleading narrative: that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives were part of the problem. The truth is Nardin learned necessary lessons long before Betters arrived in Buffalo.

Betters frequently spoke about Nardin’s need for diversity and inclusion advancements, while suggesting that faculty and staff were resistant to that work. That was untrue. In fact, she never articulated her own plan for diversity and inclusion.

Furthermore, led by forward-thinking teachers, Nardin students have read, written, studied, debated and carried out challenging and thought-provoking concepts for 166 years. Inspired by our founders, the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, we’ve done so through advocacy, social justice, fairness and truth. Equality and equity were not new ideals.

But, somewhere along the way, Nardin fell short. In the aftermath of damning accusations made by understandably angry alumnae and students in June 2020, colleagues and I confronted some of the issues that had plagued our school for so long. Without realizing it, we were complacent. We needed to do better.

We sought the help of alumnae and students who experienced racial injustice or inequity during their time at Nardin. But, before they could heal, they needed to be heard.

We listened and learned. Then we acted – it was an invaluable opportunity to affect real and permanent change, to better live our mission. President Marsha Sullivan and chairwoman Tish Van Dyke, who was removed from the board earlier this week, were integrally involved in this effort; faculty and staff were all-in.

We held virtual town hall meetings, created the office of diversity, equity and opportunity, revised student policies, examined curricula, established donor funds to increase accessibility and amended our strategic plan, all of which occurred before Betters began in July 2021.

In healing, we learned that our words matter. Our actions matter. Betters missed that reflection.

Despite the painful pitfalls of the last two years, Nardin’s values remain the same. They are easy to preach; living them is the hard part.