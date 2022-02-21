Another Voice: N.Y. unemployment insurance fund needs emergency action

As Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature put the new state budget together, they should follow the lead of 31 other states and use a share of New York's emergency federal funding to address a massive deficit in the state’s unemployment insurance program.
Nearly 1.7 million New Yorkers lost their job in March 2020 as the state mandated the closure of many businesses in response to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Claims for jobless benefits quickly drained New York’s unemployment insurance account – which a month earlier had a nearly $2 billion balance – driving it deeply into debt.
Fortunately, unemployment insurance is a program with unique federal and state-level interrelations, and in times of economic downturn, states can receive immediate federal advances to assure payment of benefits to claimants.
New York accepted significant federal advances to assure the continued payment of unemployment insurance benefits to workers who had lost their jobs. However, this has resulted in a debt of more than $9 billion, and under current law, the total amount will be repaid through increased state and federal payroll taxes on New York State employers. The likely result is record-high taxes for the remainder of this decade, perhaps beyond.
Many states have already taken a different approach, using funds awarded under the CARES Act or the American Rescue Plan Act to address severely stressed UI systems. According to the Tax Foundation, as of September 2021, 31 states had already used more than $15 billion of CARES act or ARPA funds to bolster their UI programs.
While regular state unemployment insurance benefits are funded wholly by employers, a public sharing of pandemic-related UI costs makes sense as they were driven by public health concerns, not the actions of individual employers.
Legislation has already passed the New York State Senate and is under consideration in the Assembly to provide short-term UI tax relief. While welcome, that legislation does not address the underlying debt burden. The state should dedicate upwards of $2 billion to the state’s unemployment insurance program. This approach would assure that UI tax relief will not result in additional program debt, it would offset the costs of any interest payments on the state’s federal debt, it would offset any increase in federal UI taxes applicable to New York employers, and make a material down payment on the $9.3 billion in outstanding federal advances.
Otherwise, the state’s UI program will be another long-term cost burden on New York employers, small and large, and one more impediment to the state’s economic recovery.
Ken Pokalsky is vice president of the Business Council of New York State.