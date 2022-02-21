Another Voice: N.Y. unemployment insurance fund needs emergency action

As Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature put the new state budget together, they should follow the lead of 31 other states and use a share of New York's emergency federal funding to address a massive deficit in the state’s unemployment insurance program.

Nearly 1.7 million New Yorkers lost their job in March 2020 as the state mandated the closure of many businesses in response to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Claims for jobless benefits quickly drained New York’s unemployment insurance account – which a month earlier had a nearly $2 billion balance – driving it deeply into debt.

Fortunately, unemployment insurance is a program with unique federal and state-level interrelations, and in times of economic downturn, states can receive immediate federal advances to assure payment of benefits to claimants.

New York accepted significant federal advances to assure the continued payment of unemployment insurance benefits to workers who had lost their jobs. However, this has resulted in a debt of more than $9 billion, and under current law, the total amount will be repaid through increased state and federal payroll taxes on New York State employers. The likely result is record-high taxes for the remainder of this decade, perhaps beyond.