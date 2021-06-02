Another Voice: N.Y.’s medical cannabis program needs an update to meet patients' needs

I took a risk leaving the traditional pharmacy industry in 2017 to work in medical cannabis, but I believed it was the right decision to provide better care and relief to patients.
Coming from Niagara County, where opioid prescriptions and use are higher than almost anywhere else in the state, I lost too many patients to overdoses. I knew there must be a better way to alleviate pain without an outsized possibility of addiction and death.
I have seen firsthand the benefits of medical cannabis. If our goal is to get people off of unnecessary medications, we have something readily available that can work very well for a variety of conditions.
But medical cannabis is not available to many New Yorkers who might benefit from it. Almost seven years after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed the Compassionate Care Act into law, the program remains one of the most restrictive in the nation. The new Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, which legalized cannabis for adult-use in New York, also included changes to the medical program to improve both access and affordability.
The state Legislature made clear its intention that these changes be implemented immediately. But the Cuomo administration is stalling, forcing thousands of New Yorkers who have been waiting years for these improvements to suffer unnecessarily. It has been more than two months since the MRTA passed and there is no sign of relief for patients.
This is sadly not unusual for the state, which refuses to address the medical cannabis program’s many shortcomings – even failing to heed its own advice on allowing medical professionals greater discretion in prescribing cannabis to patients.
Broader accessibility to medical cannabis is just part of the equation; another barrier is affordability. The MRTA allows for the sale of full flower in the medical cannabis program, which would open the door for many more New Yorkers as it is significantly less expensive than the current suite of offerings.
It will understandably take time for the state to create the parameters of a safe and equitable adult-use market, but there is no logical reason why improvements to the medical program can’t be made now. New York allows the sale of ground flower in the medical cannabis program. Whole flower is the same product – just bigger. New regulations are not required to assure it is safe for consumption; they already exist.
The events of the past year have laid bare deep-seated inequities across our state and nation, especially in our health care system. The pandemic’s full impacts have yet to be realized. It is long past time for the state to do whatever is necessary to provide New Yorkers with the support and relief they need, in whatever form they need it.
Dr. Kevin Harbison is a pharmacist and the manager of clinical services at PharmaCann, a marijuana company. He is a graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.