Another Voice: N.Y.’s medical cannabis program needs an update to meet patients' needs

This is sadly not unusual for the state, which refuses to address the medical cannabis program’s many shortcomings – even failing to heed its own advice on allowing medical professionals greater discretion in prescribing cannabis to patients.

Broader accessibility to medical cannabis is just part of the equation; another barrier is affordability. The MRTA allows for the sale of full flower in the medical cannabis program, which would open the door for many more New Yorkers as it is significantly less expensive than the current suite of offerings.

It will understandably take time for the state to create the parameters of a safe and equitable adult-use market, but there is no logical reason why improvements to the medical program can’t be made now. New York allows the sale of ground flower in the medical cannabis program. Whole flower is the same product – just bigger. New regulations are not required to assure it is safe for consumption; they already exist.

The events of the past year have laid bare deep-seated inequities across our state and nation, especially in our health care system. The pandemic’s full impacts have yet to be realized. It is long past time for the state to do whatever is necessary to provide New Yorkers with the support and relief they need, in whatever form they need it.

Dr. Kevin Harbison is a pharmacist and the manager of clinical services at PharmaCann, a marijuana company. He is a graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.