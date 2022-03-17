Another Voice: N.Y. needs to restore tuition assistance for inmates

For four years, I found myself in maximum and medium-security prisons in New York State shooting a documentary that would eventually become the PBS series “College Behind Bars.” It was a profound and unforgettable experience and it upended every preconception I had about the people who are behind bars in America.
The dozens of incarcerated men and women I got to know while making the film were working towards college degrees in the Bard Prison Initiative (BPI). Their stories revealed many dimensions of the grievous intersections of race, class, poverty and criminal justice in America, but they also revealed so much about resilience, determination, the joy of learning, and the transformative power of education.
Over those four years, the students who appeared in our film shared their individual hopes, fears and dreams about the future. But no matter who I talked to, one thing was clear, they all wanted a chance at a better life once they got out.
For them, the opportunity to go to college was not just the chance of a lifetime, it was a second chance. For some it may have felt like it was their last chance, for many, too often excluded from meaningful education prior to finding BPI, it was a first chance. That is why we must seize this moment to correct a historic wrong and back Gov. Kathy Hochul's effort to restore the Tuition Assistance Program eligibility for people in prison.
The idea that college in prison is the most cost-effective and impactful approach to reforming our criminal legal system is far less controversial than it was a generation ago. In fact, new polling shows New York State voters strongly favor ending the state ban on TAP grants for incarcerated people by 30 points, with 58% in support and only 28% opposed.
The value of college in prison also isn’t a new idea, as college programs were common in most American prisons from the 1970s until the 1994 federal Crime Bill banned Pell Grants for people in prison. When our film was released in 2019, there was already broad bipartisan support for the restoration of Pell eligibility.
In December 2020, Congress finally lifted the Pell ban. New York’s ban on TAP funding came in 1995, on the heels of the Pell ban and shut down college-in-prison programs across New York almost instantly. These hateful and shortsighted laws came at the height of retributive tough on crime politics that ignored all the evidence and sent a message that although the vast majority of people in prison will come home someday, their futures are of no consequence to the rest of us.
But small programs such as the Bard Prison Initiative that have emerged over the last few decades despite these bans have proved that idea totally wrong. Access to meaningful education changes the trajectory of people’s lives, and those of their families and communities.