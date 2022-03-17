Another Voice: N.Y. needs to restore tuition assistance for inmates

For four years, I found myself in maximum and medium-security prisons in New York State shooting a documentary that would eventually become the PBS series “College Behind Bars.” It was a profound and unforgettable experience and it upended every preconception I had about the people who are behind bars in America.

The dozens of incarcerated men and women I got to know while making the film were working towards college degrees in the Bard Prison Initiative (BPI). Their stories revealed many dimensions of the grievous intersections of race, class, poverty and criminal justice in America, but they also revealed so much about resilience, determination, the joy of learning, and the transformative power of education.

Over those four years, the students who appeared in our film shared their individual hopes, fears and dreams about the future. But no matter who I talked to, one thing was clear, they all wanted a chance at a better life once they got out.