Another Voice: N.Y. needs to address maternal mortality crisis

Uncertainty. Fear. Worry.

These are just a few of the thoughts and emotions that run through the minds of almost every expecting parent. And for many expecting Black parents, those feelings can be more acute.

That’s because for far too many, having a child is a life-and-death struggle.

April is Minority Health Month, an opportune time for all of us to recognize this crisis and frame the national conversation around dismantling the systemic barriers to care for Black and other pregnant people of color.

Today, women are 50% more likely to die in childbirth than their mothers were. The risk of death is three to four times higher for Black mothers than for their white counterparts. Black mothers in the U.S. are also twice as likely to lose an infant to premature death. With lived experiences like these, it is no wonder the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of any high-income country in the world.

Maternal mortality and poor maternal health outcomes are the result of myriad, interconnected factors. Systemic racism is undoubtedly one of the most complex factors at play. To solve this crisis, we must address them all.