Another Voice: N.Y. needs building electrification to meet climate goals

Floods, storms, extreme temperatures, rising sea levels. Evidence of the climate crisis mounts daily. We call on our leaders to take urgent action. New York's 2019 Climate Law sets ambitious mandates to cut greenhouse gases. We need to give our mandates meaning through implementation.

In New York, our homes and buildings account for 32% of our greenhouse gas emissions and 60% of the fossil fuels burned. Cutting these emissions by transitioning to all-electric buildings would make a major impact.

The Renewable Heat Now campaign is a broad coalition of organizations from across New York State that has taken on accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient electric heat pumps, both air and ground sourced (geothermal), for heating and cooling our homes and buildings. We believe New York must make this switch to meet our climate mandates. RHN is supporting a legislative package that lays out the pathway to accomplish this. These climate bills would save residents on energy costs, drastically reduce GHG emissions, improve our health and safety, all while creating good green jobs.