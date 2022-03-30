Another Voice: N.Y. needs building electrification to meet climate goals

Floods, storms, extreme temperatures, rising sea levels. Evidence of the climate crisis mounts daily. We call on our leaders to take urgent action. New York's 2019 Climate Law sets ambitious mandates to cut greenhouse gases. We need to give our mandates meaning through implementation.
In New York, our homes and buildings account for 32% of our greenhouse gas emissions and 60% of the fossil fuels burned. Cutting these emissions by transitioning to all-electric buildings would make a major impact.
The Renewable Heat Now campaign is a broad coalition of organizations from across New York State that has taken on accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient electric heat pumps, both air and ground sourced (geothermal), for heating and cooling our homes and buildings. We believe New York must make this switch to meet our climate mandates. RHN is supporting a legislative package that lays out the pathway to accomplish this. These climate bills would save residents on energy costs, drastically reduce GHG emissions, improve our health and safety, all while creating good green jobs.
The All Electric Building Act would require that new buildings are built emissions-free beginning in 2024. With gas hookup subsidies costing hundreds of millions every year, this would save ratepayers money while they electrify their homes with more efficient appliances and reliable heat pumps. A study by Urban Green Council shows that building electric can be 3% to 11% cheaper than traditional construction.
The Codes and Standards Act would save New York residents $15 billion in energy costs by 2030 by improving appliance efficiency while drastically reducing GHG emissions. Our current codes and standards do not regulate emissions, making this piece of legislation crucial.
The Geothermal Tax Credit would provide up to $5,000 on residential geothermal heat pump installations, making it cheaper for New Yorkers everywhere to electrify their homes.
The Gas Transition and Affordable Energy Act calls for changes in the Public Service Law that currently make gas customers subsidize hookups for new customers. This bill would save $1 billion over the next five years by ending this subsidy while assuring low- and moderate-income New Yorkers access to renewable heat.
Furnaces and appliances that burn gas or oil emit dangerous pollutants that increase risk of asthma, hospitalizations and even premature death. Vulnerable communities and residents of low-income housing are more likely to be exposed to higher emissions. This transition requires funding to make it fair and equitable for all New York residents.
A recent study estimates that meeting New York's climate goals through these measures will create 140,000 new jobs related to the building sector by 2030.
The time is now for Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Senate and the Assembly to act on climate by including the RHN legislative package in this year’s budget. It’s time for New York to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create thousands of green new jobs, lower utility costs and build affordable housing for everyone. The climate won’t wait.
Diana Strablow is vice chair of the Sierra Club Niagara Group.