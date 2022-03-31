Another Voice: N.Y. must continue to provide school meals for all

While the pandemic has waned, families are still struggling with financial uncertainty caused by inflation and world events. Families who struggle financially tend to pack much less nutritious meals for their students, see their students skip some meals or rack up large amounts of unpaid school lunch charges.

Returning to the old system with students on reduced or free tiers often causes students to experience embarrassment in the cafeteria. While we all are trying to reduce the stigma of receiving free meals, it is very real and often encourages students to make bad nutrition choices, which, again, impact them further.

In the Hamburg schools, we do a “grab and go” style breakfast each morning so that students can get their breakfast before first period, which has been a healthy way for students to start their day. There will be a lot of disappointed children and families if this program goes away next fall.

The estimated total cost of this program – to provide “Healthy School Meals for All” – could reach $200 million. We know this is a lot of money. However, there is no better investment than one that will lead to a million healthier children who are ready to learn each day.

I join the hundreds of organizations and school districts across the state urging our State Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul to make sure that funding for this critical program is included in the fiscal year 2023 state budget.

Anne Rich is director of food and nutrition services for the Hamburg Central School District.