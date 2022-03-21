Another Voice: N.Y. home care providers need a raise

Home medical equipment represents less than 2% of Medicare spending. So pinching pennies in this part of the program has little impact on its bottom line. But it has a significant impact on patients.

More New Yorkers are aging in place. But they're facing difficulties finding home care providers. Inadequate reimbursements have driven nearly one-quarter of New York providers out of business over the last decade. Twelve counties statewide don't have a single durable medical equipment provider.

The pandemic and resulting supply chain disruptions are threatening many more across the country. One provider recently reported that a manufacturer he deals with requires a $90 freight surcharge plus a $55 handling fee for a wheelchair for which Medicare pays $380. So 38% of his payment goes toward shipping and handling.

Many businesses have responded to rising costs by hiking their prices. But home care providers are stuck with rates set by the government.

In October, nearly 100 members of Congress, including five New York congressmen, asked the White House to adjust Medicare's payments for home care providers. But Medicare officials disregarded Congress' request.