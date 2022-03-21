Another Voice: N.Y. home care providers need a raise

Kinks in the medical supply chain are threatening the health of vulnerable people in New York and nationwide. A shortage of semiconductors means there are fewer chips to power devices like ventilators and heart valves. Tubes for patients on oxygen are scarcer than usual.
Shortages mean higher prices for the providers who furnish and maintain durable medical equipment like this. Yet their pay has not kept up with inflation.
It's time for federal and state lawmakers to raise reimbursement for these critical health care workers so they can deliver the home care their patients count on.
Even before the pandemic, many New Yorkers struggled to access things like ventilators, oxygen machines and powered wheelchairs.
That's partially because the managed care organizations that administer three-quarters of New York Medicaid enrollees' care pay home care providers far less than the state's fee schedule suggests.
Home care providers also struggle with low payment rates from Medicare. The program's fees for durable medical equipment are based on an outdated bidding process that artificially reduces reimbursements.
Home medical equipment represents less than 2% of Medicare spending. So pinching pennies in this part of the program has little impact on its bottom line. But it has a significant impact on patients.
More New Yorkers are aging in place. But they're facing difficulties finding home care providers. Inadequate reimbursements have driven nearly one-quarter of New York providers out of business over the last decade. Twelve counties statewide don't have a single durable medical equipment provider.
The pandemic and resulting supply chain disruptions are threatening many more across the country. One provider recently reported that a manufacturer he deals with requires a $90 freight surcharge plus a $55 handling fee for a wheelchair for which Medicare pays $380. So 38% of his payment goes toward shipping and handling.
Many businesses have responded to rising costs by hiking their prices. But home care providers are stuck with rates set by the government.
In October, nearly 100 members of Congress, including five New York congressmen, asked the White House to adjust Medicare's payments for home care providers. But Medicare officials disregarded Congress' request.
So earlier this year, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House introduced legislation that would raise reimbursement rates for home care providers to more sustainable levels. Two of the measure's co-sponsors represent districts in New York.
Lawmakers in Albany are also considering legislation that would improve access to home care. The health committees in both the Assembly and Senate have approved bills that would raise Medicaid reimbursement rates for home care providers.
To ensure New Yorkers can remain independent at home, we must align reimbursement rates with the market realities facing home care providers. It falls on our legislators – both state and federal – to do so.
Josh Marx is vice chair of the board of directors of the American Association for Homecare (AAHomecare).