Another Voice: N.Y. HERO Act would help ensure workplace safety

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant dramatic changes in all of our lives – especially in the workplace. For many, it has meant lost jobs and income. Some have been privileged to transition to working from home while, for others, the workplace continued to require in-person attendance.

These frontline workers have kept our communities running for months, sometimes at the expense of their own well-being.

We must reimagine workplace safety. This will come from neither government edict nor benevolent employers. Every New Yorker will be called on to be a hero in their own workplace using best safety practices. That is why we introduced the New York Health and Essential Rights Order Act – the New York HERO Act – to give everyone the opportunity for a safe return to work.

Our legislation would create pandemic safety plans for all employers to follow and would empower workers to organize their workplaces, fostering an environment of safety and respect.

The state Health and Labor departments would create standards for airborne infectious disease exposure and individual employers would create workplace safety committees – with non-management employees in the majority. The HERO Act would also protect workers against retaliation for exercising their rights and reporting violations.