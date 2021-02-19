Another Voice: N.Y. HERO Act would help ensure workplace safety

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant dramatic changes in all of our lives – especially in the workplace. For many, it has meant lost jobs and income. Some have been privileged to transition to working from home while, for others, the workplace continued to require in-person attendance.
These frontline workers have kept our communities running for months, sometimes at the expense of their own well-being.
We must reimagine workplace safety. This will come from neither government edict nor benevolent employers. Every New Yorker will be called on to be a hero in their own workplace using best safety practices. That is why we introduced the New York Health and Essential Rights Order Act – the New York HERO Act – to give everyone the opportunity for a safe return to work.
Our legislation would create pandemic safety plans for all employers to follow and would empower workers to organize their workplaces, fostering an environment of safety and respect.
The state Health and Labor departments would create standards for airborne infectious disease exposure and individual employers would create workplace safety committees – with non-management employees in the majority. The HERO Act would also protect workers against retaliation for exercising their rights and reporting violations.
The New York HERO Act is about empowering people – our neighbors, friends and families – to lead. People like Daniel, a sanitation worker from the Bronx. The father of a daughter with asthma, his employer required him to supply his own PPE and fired him when he used vacation days to quarantine with his family.
Or Beatriz, a Queens immigrant, who was fired from her job at a laundry center because she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and could no longer come to work. Thousands of New Yorkers like Daniel and Beatriz deserve a voice in establishing safe, healthy workplaces without fear.
We have lost more than 40,000 New Yorkers to Covid-19 – a heartbreaking tragedy. We have also seen widespread economic suffering, which has led some well-meaning people to return to work prematurely to provide for their families. The consequences have been terrible as workplace transmission is a significant source of community spread. We must protect people from airborne diseases like Covid-19 while giving employees the security of knowing they can return to work safely.
Change is now a constant. As we begin 2021, the meaningful change we need for essential workers is the NY HERO Act, safeguarding workplaces for our fellow New Yorkers.
Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, serves as State Senate deputy majority leader. Karines Reyes, D, represents the Bronx in the Assembly.