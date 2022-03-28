Another Voice: N.Y. can increase mental health care, not coercion

And we will be providing desperately needed help to our hard-pressed community mental health workforce with the largest cost of living adjustment in recent history.

But what we must not do is to return to the onerous policies of the past and force more people with mental illness to be placed on coercive treatment orders.

The truth is that people who live with severe mental illnesses are 11 times more likely to be victims of violence and five times more likely to be murder victims. By providing care that addresses their most urgent needs, we are keeping them and our entire communities safe.

Kendra’s Law – establishing a system of “Assisted Outpatient Treatment,” which is a court-ordered and mandatory detainment of individuals suffering from mental illness – has resulted in glaring disparate racial impacts.

Since the program’s start in 1999, four out of five outpatient treatment orders have involved Black and Hispanic people in New York City. Policies that criminalize people in need and that discriminate based on race will only further disincentivize people from seeking out community-based supports that could have made a difference before a crisis ever occurs.

We know how to help people in the greatest need and we are bringing new programs online that will voluntarily engage large numbers of people who have committed no crimes – saving lives and hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

Sen. Samra G. Brouk, D-Rochester, chairs the state Senate’s Mental Health Committee. Harvey Rosenthal is CEO of the New York Association of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services.