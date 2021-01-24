Another Voice: My leadership style equips me to run for City Hall

This is a season of change. We see it in our federal government. We see it in our “new normal” way of life. We see change all around us, and many of us want to know if we have the fortitude to handle all this change. I want to be the change agent this city desperately needs.

I am a public servant at heart, and it is from a place of servant leadership that I take on this cause. I see myself as the next generation of headship this city needs. I work for the people, and to be completely transparent, this was not on my agenda.

During the initial stages of Covid-19, when many of us found our new offices being our home offices, I was able to hear firsthand the concerns of my fellow Buffalonians in my home on a daily basis.

The cries and concerns of the city resonated with me in an even more personal way. My compassion for my neighbors and my desire to see the City of Good Neighbors thriving in all areas led me to the 2021 mayoral campaign.

My vision as mayor of the City of Buffalo is to strengthen the relationship between the government and the people we serve.

I want constituents to have confidence in their government. If I am elected, the Office of the Mayor will have two locations, in City Hall and in the heart of the city on Clinton Street.