Another Voice: Mutual trust and respect are necessary across the BPS community

Teaching has never been an easy profession. Educating our youth in the Buffalo Public Schools brings all segments of our community together for a common purpose.

Each day our teachers welcome classrooms full of students, some who are ready and willing to learn, some who are struggling with content or personal issues, and some who face extraordinary challenges that make it almost impossible for them to connect with others in a learning space. Yet each day our teachers work with these diverse groups of learners, trying to meet each person’s needs while moving the class forward as a whole. It’s not an easy job.

The challenging work of teaching became even more difficult in March of 2020 as we encountered unprecedented conditions brought on by our nation’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, teachers, learners, and families in our district have weathered remote and hybrid learning models, illness, absenteeism, transportation problems, a national racial reckoning and polarization, and most recently, a white supremacist attack on our neighbors at the Tops Markets on Jefferson. In the face of all of this change, trauma, and divisiveness, we struggle to protect, educate, and encourage our children.

Yet, even without a negotiated contract, our teachers continue to show up each day to help our children and families in the city of Buffalo. We are not suggesting that Buffalo Public Schools are without problems within the teaching force. We know there are teachers not willing to embrace the tenets of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive (CLR) teaching and learning that help our children see themselves in the curriculum. Accountability to a standard of excellence for our young people can be challenging, as deficit thinking is hard for some educators to recognize and address.

We understand that for some, teaching is just a job that pays the bills, not a passion. We empathize with many of our teachers who are simply drained and feel defeated. It seems no matter how hard they work, problems continue to accumulate.

But educators need to know they matter and they are making a difference in the lives of our children. Teachers play a vital role in the lives of our children. Mutual trust and respect are necessary to strong relationship building across our BPS community.

Parents and teachers are models for our children so we must work hard to understand each other and establish such trust and respect. We believe that authenticity, thoughtfulness, humility, passion, and love are the keys to nurturing young people in our schools. Just as our children need improved mental and emotional health support, our educators, parents, and family members do as well. Increased mental health services across our district and city are of paramount importance.

So if there is a BPS teacher who has made a difference for your family, please reach out and let them know. A kind word of thanks or an acknowledgment of the impact of their work builds stronger connections that will help our district, our city and our families prosper.

We support our educators and hope their union and the district can quickly embrace an equitable contract that honors their work and attracts more excellent educators to our district. Attracting and keeping top talent means educator salaries that help combat high inflation, educators with more autonomy and control over their classrooms and careers with greater input into curricular and assessment requirements, along with increased support from building and district administration.

With these factors in mind, we encourage the Buffalo Teacher Federation and the Buffalo School District to bargain expeditiously in good faith and produce a contract that benefits all of us.

Dr. Kate Haq is chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization’s Curriculum Committee.