Another Voice: More remote learning? Buffalo schools make a bad call

Imagine your sponsor offering you a shot of whisky at an AA meeting. Unimaginable, right? Well the Buffalo Public Schools system is proposing the equivalent of that for its beleaguered students.
After almost two years of closed classrooms, and its associated dysfunction, the district is proposing to use its windfall federal aid for more remote learning and more virtual classrooms. Talk about “taking a bite out of the dog that bit you.”
Many public and private schools throughout the rest of Erie County opened their doors last fall and kept their students in class without major outbreaks of Covid-19. Good for them. But as those students went to class and continued their education, the gap between them and their less fortunate inner-city counterparts grew ever wider.
Buffalo Public Schools closed completely last March and stayed that way for more than a year. Although they opened sporadically in April, city students have basically lost more than a year of school. The New York Times, citing a Brown University study from the summer of 2020, reported “that students would return to school this fall with approximately two-thirds of the reading gains relative to a regular school year and about a third to a half of the learning gains in math. The top third of students, though, those with houses full of books and hyperengaged parents, were likely to return with reading gains.”
Unfortunately, the Times was referring to the fall of 2020. The damage in Buffalo has continued for another eight months after that.
Superintendent Kriner Cash announced last week that in-person learning will be available five days a week, but students will have the option of continuing remote instruction.
It’s hard to fathom what Cash and the Board of Education must be thinking. A reasonable person might expect the district to focus on the development of an accelerated remedial curriculum to make up for lost time. It would also be reasonable to think they might try to supplement new curriculum with actual make-up time in the form of summer school and even evening classes. Of course, this would require a negotiation with Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore, but the windfall federal aid gives them the resources to get it done.
During Covid, at-risk inner city students throughout the country simply disappeared from the rolls. In Buffalo, for instance, The News reported that Black and Hispanic enrollment in pre-K classes dropped by 50% last year.
Why are they doing this? The cynical side of me thinks this might be a ruse to further inflate their already bogus graduation rate. Or is the proposal for more virtual learning a sop to Rumore, who has fought every effort to return teachers and children to the classroom.
I don’t know. One thing is clear. The vaccine has eliminated every possible reason for distance learning. And we know through experience and research that the remote classroom disproportionately hurts low-income children. BPS needs to save children and get them back in the classroom.
Larry Quinn is a former member of the Buffalo Board of Education.