Another Voice: More remote learning? Buffalo schools make a bad call

Unfortunately, the Times was referring to the fall of 2020. The damage in Buffalo has continued for another eight months after that.

Superintendent Kriner Cash announced last week that in-person learning will be available five days a week, but students will have the option of continuing remote instruction.

It’s hard to fathom what Cash and the Board of Education must be thinking. A reasonable person might expect the district to focus on the development of an accelerated remedial curriculum to make up for lost time. It would also be reasonable to think they might try to supplement new curriculum with actual make-up time in the form of summer school and even evening classes. Of course, this would require a negotiation with Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore, but the windfall federal aid gives them the resources to get it done.

During Covid, at-risk inner city students throughout the country simply disappeared from the rolls. In Buffalo, for instance, The News reported that Black and Hispanic enrollment in pre-K classes dropped by 50% last year.