Another Voice: More reforms needed to improve election process

As 2019 drew to a close, boards of elections anticipated a busy and challenging 2020, if only because of what was sure to be a highly charged presidential election. But none predicted the year would include the worst public health crisis in a century.

The Covid-19 pandemic presented unparalleled obstacles as we sought to protect the health of voters, personnel and inspectors, all while not disenfranchising citizens or discouraging turnout.

Over grueling months, seven-day weeks, and 15-hour days, I am proud to say that the Erie County BoE overcame those obstacles. Our bipartisan staff dealt with more than 300,000 absentee ballots and 170,000 early voters while setting the standard for Covid-19 response by establishing the state’s first online absentee request portal.

And yet here and across New York, the question is asked: Can we do better, for voters and boards of elections themselves?

As chair for the New York State Elections Commissioners Association’s bipartisan legislative committee, I anticipate 2021 could bring election law reforms as significant as those enacted in 2019, which included early voting and no-excuse absentee ballots.

Here are a few examples of the discussions ahead: