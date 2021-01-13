Another Voice: More reforms needed to improve election process

As 2019 drew to a close, boards of elections anticipated a busy and challenging 2020, if only because of what was sure to be a highly charged presidential election. But none predicted the year would include the worst public health crisis in a century.
The Covid-19 pandemic presented unparalleled obstacles as we sought to protect the health of voters, personnel and inspectors, all while not disenfranchising citizens or discouraging turnout.
Over grueling months, seven-day weeks, and 15-hour days, I am proud to say that the Erie County BoE overcame those obstacles. Our bipartisan staff dealt with more than 300,000 absentee ballots and 170,000 early voters while setting the standard for Covid-19 response by establishing the state’s first online absentee request portal.
And yet here and across New York, the question is asked: Can we do better, for voters and boards of elections themselves?
As chair for the New York State Elections Commissioners Association’s bipartisan legislative committee, I anticipate 2021 could bring election law reforms as significant as those enacted in 2019, which included early voting and no-excuse absentee ballots.
Here are a few examples of the discussions ahead:
• No-excuse absentee voting: This was adopted in 2019, and must be approved again and appear on the fall ballot as a constitutional amendment before becoming law.
• Earlier start dates for the counting of absentee ballots to deliver election results to the public in timely manner.
• Mandating online absentee application portals, as well as new deadlines ensuring adequate time for voters to receive and return absentees once ballots are certified. New deadlines will also provide a realistic time frame to resolve objections and legal challenges in the absentee process.
• Requiring one early voting site per 25,000 voters rather than 50,000: With 37 locations, Erie County already goes far beyond what is required by law, but many other counties do not. After last fall’s long lines and other issues relating to early voting, this must be addressed.
• Minimum staffing requirements for BoEs: This will prevent Election Day personnel shortages and delays in dealing with large numbers of absentees.
• Full-time, four-year terms for all commissioners in New York State: Again, these requirements are already in place in Erie County and many other communities, but standardizing terms of service will encourage greater professional focus and increased independence from the political bodies responsible for the appointing of elections commissioners.
I urge the state legislature to work proactively with the commissioners’ association on these and other important reforms, and I look forward to collaborating with my fellow committee members, Democratic and Republican.