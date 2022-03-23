Another Voice: More money is needed to support the work of Community Health Centers

As the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 appears to wane, the United States is entering the third year of the pandemic and we have less psychological reserve to respond to its challenges.
This is especially true for the health care industry, which had well-documented pre-Covid challenges with staff wellbeing and vacancies. The American Nurses Association has called on the federal government to declare our current nursing shortage a national crisis. Reports of attacks on vaccine sites in New York and California underscore the perils we face.
Community Health Centers, also known as Federally Qualified Health Centers, provide quality, comprehensive primary care and other medical and behavioral health services to the nation’s most vulnerable patients. They are all too familiar with workforce shortages. By statute and design, they are located in federally designated Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs), and are frequently unable to match provider and staff wages and benefits offered by large health care systems. A new workforce report by the National Association of Community Health Centers highlights the “immense strain” put on these health center workers and calls consistent federal investments in primary care workforce programs “essential” to their success.
In November 2021 the National Health Service Corps, the Nurse Corps, and Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery programs received an infusion of $1.5 billion to address health care workforce shortages in underserved communities, and provide scholarships and loan repayment for nurses, primary care and behavioral health providers.
Dr. Jae Ahn, D.O., chief medical officer at Union Community Health Center in the Bronx, says the corps has been “very helpful” in attracting providers to work there. If it did not exist, “you would have many fewer candidates to work in underserved areas.” She would probably have half her existing workforce, she says.
Community Health Centers have responded to health care disparities that have been worsened by the pandemic. Responding to the health and well-being of fully staffed teams is essential to our ability to continue this vital work. Additional federal dollars are needed to address shortages of health care workers in underserved communities. Congress should prioritize allocating resources to programs like the Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education, the National Health Service Corps, and the Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program, all of which will broaden the workforce pipelines health centers depend on to provide care.
Grace Wang, M.D., is a family physician and a Senior Fellow Public, Health Integration and Innovation at National Association of Community Health Centers.