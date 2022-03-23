Another Voice: More money is needed to support the work of Community Health Centers

As the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 appears to wane, the United States is entering the third year of the pandemic and we have less psychological reserve to respond to its challenges.

This is especially true for the health care industry, which had well-documented pre-Covid challenges with staff wellbeing and vacancies. The American Nurses Association has called on the federal government to declare our current nursing shortage a national crisis. Reports of attacks on vaccine sites in New York and California underscore the perils we face.

Community Health Centers, also known as Federally Qualified Health Centers, provide quality, comprehensive primary care and other medical and behavioral health services to the nation’s most vulnerable patients. They are all too familiar with workforce shortages. By statute and design, they are located in federally designated Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs), and are frequently unable to match provider and staff wages and benefits offered by large health care systems. A new workforce report by the National Association of Community Health Centers highlights the “immense strain” put on these health center workers and calls consistent federal investments in primary care workforce programs “essential” to their success.