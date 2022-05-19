Another Voice: More foster care homes are needed for children in crisis

As May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, it is the perfect time to recognize the caregivers and foster parents who provide loving homes to the children who have experienced trauma, abuse and/or neglect. These incredible individuals understand that family is the foundation of a child’s development. When a young person is given a place to call home as well as the support of a loving family, he or she can begin to heal and thrive.

On any given day, nearly 407,000 children are in foster care throughout the United States. On Dec. 21, 14,258 foster children were in New York State, 900 right here in Erie County.

Fortunately, nearly half of them will be safely reunified with their parents or primary caregivers. Another one-quarter will be adopted by loving foster parents. But what about the others?

These are the 18- to 21-year-olds who age out of foster care, many without a permanent placement or support system. Were you ready to be on your own at 18? On an emotional level, simply turning 18 doesn’t signal full independence. For some it may, but for those who have experienced trauma, or a breakdown in the family unit, many situations won’t be easily dealt with.

The realities of aging out of the foster care system are devastating. These individuals are at a greater risk for homelessness, young parenthood and incarceration. Many also miss out on basic life events and milestones. Even for those who continue their education, find safe housing or secure a good job, familial connections still matter.

Across the nation, we’re seeing an increasing need for foster parents that care for teenagers and continue to be a permanent support system for them as they get older. Providing a loving home to teens may seem intimidating at first, but many foster parents have come to relish the experience.

Another area of great need is foster homes that can accept sibling groups. Statistics show that more than 50% of all children in foster care have one or more brothers or sisters. Unfortunately, data also shows that these siblings are separated in more than 70% of placements. Foster care agencies do everything they can to keep siblings together to preserve that bond and feeling of safety. Having numerous foster homes that are willing to take such groups makes this possible.

The rewards of becoming a foster family are limitless: You can nurture a child in need and play a huge role in their future success. More importantly, you can give a child the family he or she desperately needs at a critical time.

If you’d like to become a foster parent, please reach out to one of the many worthwhile programs in the Buffalo/Niagara region to start the process.

And, to those currently serving in this capacity, thanks for all the sacrifices you’ve made and all you do.

Virginia Goodremote is director of foster care at OLV Human Services.