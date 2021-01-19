Another Voice: Moral, democratic values must not be discarded

We are witnessing the dangers of lies that are repeated over and over again, existing alongside inflammatory speech, dividing Americans into “us” vs. “them,” with respect and dignity being denied to “them.” We should not accept this misuse of authority and ask all Americans to rededicate to the principles of justice and fairness, democracy and the rule of law.

Over the centuries, persons of all persuasions fled their homelands, coming to the shores of America seeking the right to freely practice their religion and share their beliefs and views without fear of persecution. Today, many recent refugees and immigrants remind us of those essentials that we take for granted in our country. Freedom of religion and speech are not eternal guarantees; they must be nurtured and protected. In the days to come there will be plenty of blame to go around and likely retribution. However, before those stories consume us, we implore our fellow-citizens to reflect on what has led us to this point. It is critical to understand that by focusing exclusively upon our own freedoms and rights, at the expense of others, we do damage to the freedoms and rights of all we hold so dear.