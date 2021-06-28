Another Voice: Modernizing recycling is central to economic recovery

Covid-19 has forced New York lawmakers to make tough decisions, including deferring action on many long-standing but costly challenges. Yet, when it comes to the scourge that is plastic waste in our environment, a timely solution has emerged that not only will address this environmental problem but also will support the state’s economic recovery as well.
Over the last year, Covid has highlighted the necessity of plastics, which have played a pivotal role in fighting the pandemic. Plastics make possible the masks and face shields that protect us, the ventilators that have kept patients alive and distribution of the vaccine that appears at last to be putting an end to this nightmare – not to mention the countless other household items we use every day.
However, here in New York, only some 20% of these versatile plastics get recycled. The vast majority of post-use plastics remain unrecyclable due to outdated recycling infrastructure.
Fortunately, science continues to innovate. Today, a remarkable cutting-edge technology is propelling traditional recycling efforts into the future across the country. Known as advanced recycling, this emerging technology takes post-use plastics and breathes new life into them by breaking them down to their basic molecular components, which can be repurposed for new, sustainable uses.
Unlike traditional methods, which recover just a portion of #1 and #2 plastics – your everyday plastics that make up things such as water bottles and milk jugs – and reuse them in limited applications, advanced recycling can recover 100% of all plastic materials for reuse in virtually any application. That means an average of 25,000 tons more of plastics being recycled annually for every new advanced recycling facility.
This technology has also proven to be a major driver of economic activity, which diffuses the tensions that often arise between people who want to protect our environment and those who think it’s more important to protect economic interests.
Thirteen states have adopted this technology, with Pennsylvania and Virginia among the most recent. In New York, advanced recycling is expected to fuel $502 million in economic output annually and create thousands of new green-collar jobs to go along with it.
It’s clear that New York’s economic future is more dependent than ever on innovation, and central to that will be growing a sustainable economy.
Advanced recycling offers a unique opportunity to continue to push New York forward in that space, and it comes at no cost to the taxpayer because the needed investment comes from private companies.
Let’s lead the charge in innovation and sustainability by modernizing our recycling infrastructure.
Bob Powell is founder and CEO of Brightmark, based in San Francisco.