Another Voice: Modernizing recycling is central to economic recovery

Covid-19 has forced New York lawmakers to make tough decisions, including deferring action on many long-standing but costly challenges. Yet, when it comes to the scourge that is plastic waste in our environment, a timely solution has emerged that not only will address this environmental problem but also will support the state’s economic recovery as well.

Over the last year, Covid has highlighted the necessity of plastics, which have played a pivotal role in fighting the pandemic. Plastics make possible the masks and face shields that protect us, the ventilators that have kept patients alive and distribution of the vaccine that appears at last to be putting an end to this nightmare – not to mention the countless other household items we use every day.

However, here in New York, only some 20% of these versatile plastics get recycled. The vast majority of post-use plastics remain unrecyclable due to outdated recycling infrastructure.

Fortunately, science continues to innovate. Today, a remarkable cutting-edge technology is propelling traditional recycling efforts into the future across the country. Known as advanced recycling, this emerging technology takes post-use plastics and breathes new life into them by breaking them down to their basic molecular components, which can be repurposed for new, sustainable uses.