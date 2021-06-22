Another Voice: Modern telemedicine promotes behavioral health services

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted conventional mental health services, creating obstacles for people living with mental illness and substance use disorders to obtain the support they need. This pandemic has challenged us to explore and identify ways to meet the needs of our patient population.

One way has been the further development of accessibility related to telemedicine services for our outpatient clients. The American Psychiatric Association supports the use of telemedicine as a component of mental health delivery to the extent that its use is for the benefit of the patient. Current advances in technology make this an increasingly more reliable and cost-effective method for assessing patients and providing related services. In all of Erie County Medical Center Corp., outpatient clinic offices, the use of telemedicine has been used for evaluations, individual and group therapy, patient education and medication management.

This applies to the mental health and substance use treatments services provided at offices in Buffalo, Depew, Tonawanda and at the ECMC campus. Also available on campus is ECMC’s Help Center, which welcomes walk-ins and online/virtual appointments. This service is available to those who face non-urgent crisis and may benefit from counseling support and linkage.