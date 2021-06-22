Another Voice: Modern telemedicine promotes behavioral health services

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted conventional mental health services, creating obstacles for people living with mental illness and substance use disorders to obtain the support they need. This pandemic has challenged us to explore and identify ways to meet the needs of our patient population.
One way has been the further development of accessibility related to telemedicine services for our outpatient clients. The American Psychiatric Association supports the use of telemedicine as a component of mental health delivery to the extent that its use is for the benefit of the patient. Current advances in technology make this an increasingly more reliable and cost-effective method for assessing patients and providing related services. In all of Erie County Medical Center Corp., outpatient clinic offices, the use of telemedicine has been used for evaluations, individual and group therapy, patient education and medication management.
This applies to the mental health and substance use treatments services provided at offices in Buffalo, Depew, Tonawanda and at the ECMC campus. Also available on campus is ECMC’s Help Center, which welcomes walk-ins and online/virtual appointments. This service is available to those who face non-urgent crisis and may benefit from counseling support and linkage.
Telemedicine provides an option to help mitigate a disruption in treatment. Successful implementation of includes the protection of a patient’s autonomy, confidentiality and privacy. The use of telemedicine at ECMC allows us to meet with and care for our patients in a way that can still effectively meet their needs. This leads to better patient outcomes. As a virtual platform, we can reduce the potential for transportation barriers and access to appointments. This option may reduce the stigma associated with mental health and substance use treatment services, as it promotes privacy.
Widening the geographic area of service also allows patients to participate in group therapy with strangers rather than those familiar to them, which could compromise confidentiality or trigger a relapse.
Telemedicine allows patients to participate in larger, more diverse group therapy experiences. The frequency of services, often weekly or more at the beginning of care, can be more conveniently accommodated as they would not require as much time out of their day. Eliminating the need for transportation helps to enable patients to focus on their therapeutic interventions.
Telemedicine is a transformation that has been a long-time coming. In the future, further expansion of telemedicine services will continue to link more clients to the therapeutic services they desperately need.
Jillian Brown, LCSW, is vice president, Behavioral Health Services, at Erie County Medical Center.