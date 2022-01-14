Another Voice: MLB’s unfair pension rule deprived Buffalo’s Basinski

Even the most knowledgeable baseball fan in Buffalo probably doesn’t remember Eddie Basinski.
Which is a shame, since he recently died in a suburb of Portland, Ore., at the age of 99.
How many know that the Buffalo native attended the University at Buffalo and played the violin with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra before embarking on his career in “The Show?” (See Erik Brady's Jan. 14 column about Basinksi: Whether it was on the violin or at second base, Eddie Basinski could flat out play)
Nicknamed “The Fiddler,” the infielder’s online SABR biography offers up this nugget about the time he made a bet with the late Leo Durocher that he would play the violin in front of the Lip and anyone else in the Brooklyn Dodgers clubhouse. If they liked what they heard, Durocher would pay Basinski $1,000.
Basinski later showed up in the Dodgers clubhouse and played selections by Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and Victor Herbert. For good measure, he even threw in a Strauss waltz.
“Well, I’ll be a son of a bitch,” Durocher said. “The kid can play.”
Yes he could, and not just the violin. Basinski, who debuted with the Dodgers in 1944, also played for the Dodgers in 1945 and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1947; he started 172 of the 203 games he appeared in and, at the plate, collected 147 hits.
Before his death, he was the second oldest former Major League Baseball player still alive. But Basinski was also one of the ever dwindling group of retirees not receiving an MLB pension. With his passing, there are only 607 left.
The men like Basinski – the late Babe Birrer of Clarence was also affected – do not receive MLB pensions because of a 1980 vesting requirements change. The union representing current big leaguers, the Major League Baseball Players’ Association, at that time agreed that, to get a pension, all you needed was 43 game days of service.
The problem for men like Basinski was that the union didn’t insist on retroactive coverage for those who played prior to 1980. So in 2011, the league and union partially remedied the problem by giving these old timers $625 for every 43 game days of service they accrued, up to $10,000. The payment, which isn’t a pension, cannot be passed to a widow, family member or other designated beneficiary.
Pensions are currently worth as much as $245,000 a year.
Why won’t the union go to bat for these men? These old timers grew the game so that current stars could receive lucrative salaries. But do you hear this topic being bandied about in the collective bargaining negotiations between the league and the union? Nope.
All the MLBPA and MLB are doing is fiddling around. And not the kind of fiddling you’d hear from a guy like Eddie Basinski, who clearly deserved better.
Douglas J. Gladstone is the author of “A Bitter Cup of Coffee: How MLB & The Players’ Association Threw 874 Retirees a Curve.”