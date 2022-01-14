Another Voice: MLB’s unfair pension rule deprived Buffalo’s Basinski

Yes he could, and not just the violin. Basinski, who debuted with the Dodgers in 1944, also played for the Dodgers in 1945 and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1947; he started 172 of the 203 games he appeared in and, at the plate, collected 147 hits.

Before his death, he was the second oldest former Major League Baseball player still alive. But Basinski was also one of the ever dwindling group of retirees not receiving an MLB pension. With his passing, there are only 607 left.

The men like Basinski – the late Babe Birrer of Clarence was also affected – do not receive MLB pensions because of a 1980 vesting requirements change. The union representing current big leaguers, the Major League Baseball Players’ Association, at that time agreed that, to get a pension, all you needed was 43 game days of service.

The problem for men like Basinski was that the union didn’t insist on retroactive coverage for those who played prior to 1980. So in 2011, the league and union partially remedied the problem by giving these old timers $625 for every 43 game days of service they accrued, up to $10,000. The payment, which isn’t a pension, cannot be passed to a widow, family member or other designated beneficiary.