Another Voice: Misuse of Holocaust analogies demeans the survivors

Thursday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, coinciding with the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, where 1.1 million people, mostly of Jewish descent, were murdered. Every day, but on this day in particular, Holocaust museums and centers around the world work diligently to teach the history of this genocide and honor the legacy of its survivors and victims.
Therefore, it has been alarming to hear more and more instances of inappropriate comparisons of modern-day issues being made to the Holocaust. This trend is nothing new, but it seems to have escalated recently and must be stopped.
On both the right and on the left, politicians, newscasters, celebrities and our own friends and family members have been making these analogies, perhaps to be provocative or in an attempt to help them win arguments. While it is natural to connect new information with existing knowledge, it is deeply wrong to make these parallels for a number of reasons.
First and foremost, these comparisons are extremely disrespectful and demeaning to Holocaust survivors, their family members and to the 11 million people who were murdered. We must think about the 40 survivors and their descendants who are our Western New York neighbors, as well as the WWII veterans who fought valiantly for our democracy and who liberated the death camps.
Our community is home to people like Ruth Lansing, who at 103 years old is one of the last surviving witnesses to Kristallnacht – the Night of Broken Glass – and Sophia Veffer, who as a child hid in more than 10 hiding places in Amsterdam, was turned in to the Nazis, and survived Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp. Their horrific experiences become diminished when every modern-day issue is compared to what they experienced in the Holocaust.
Second, when we start equating every bad or controversial situation to the Holocaust, we increase the chances of becoming immune to this global tragedy. As Edna Friedberg, historian at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, puts it, “the nature of Nazi crimes demands that we study the evidence, alert ourselves to warning signs, and wrestle with the world’s moral failure. When we reduce it to a flattened morality tale, we forfeit the chance to learn from its horrific specificity. We lose sight of the ordinary human choices that made genocide possible.”
Third, making analogies to the Holocaust distracts from the important task of finding solutions to the issues of today. Modern issues do not need to be compared to the Holocaust to be considered negative or important. Friedberg emphasizes that these analogies “shut down productive, thoughtful discourse … especially at a time when our country needs dialogue more than ever.”
Please help us remember the history of the Holocaust and honor the experiences of the survivors and victims by rejecting these comparisons whenever you hear them.
The Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo is firmly committed to our mission: to teach the lessons of the Holocaust, remember the survivors and victims, and promote social justice, civic responsibility and human rights.
Elizabeth Schram is director and Wendy Weisbrot chairwoman of the Holocaust Resource Center.