Another Voice: Misuse of Holocaust analogies demeans the survivors

Thursday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, coinciding with the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, where 1.1 million people, mostly of Jewish descent, were murdered. Every day, but on this day in particular, Holocaust museums and centers around the world work diligently to teach the history of this genocide and honor the legacy of its survivors and victims.

Therefore, it has been alarming to hear more and more instances of inappropriate comparisons of modern-day issues being made to the Holocaust. This trend is nothing new, but it seems to have escalated recently and must be stopped.

On both the right and on the left, politicians, newscasters, celebrities and our own friends and family members have been making these analogies, perhaps to be provocative or in an attempt to help them win arguments. While it is natural to connect new information with existing knowledge, it is deeply wrong to make these parallels for a number of reasons.