Another Voice: Misinformation could keep prospective truckers off the road

New York needs truck drivers.
The demand is strong and will only keep growing for the foreseeable future. With the current strain on the world’s supply chain, pay and earnings have gone up significantly for truck drivers – a career that was already a well-paying path to the middle class for Americans without a college degree.
But lies and misinformation about new national training standards may be keeping prospective drivers away at this critical point. It’s important that New York’s trucking community understands fact from fiction when it comes to the federal Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) requirements that went into effect on Feb. 7.
The new requirements establish a single, national standard that will streamline the process and limit delays for obtaining a commercial driver’s license (CDL).
Here are the facts:
First, if you already hold a CDL, by and large you will not be affected. The revised ELDT regulations apply only to drivers seeking to 1) Obtain a CDL for the first time; 2) Upgrade their existing CDL from Class B to Class A; or 3) Obtain a new hazmat, passenger, or school bus endorsement.
Secondly, despite false rumors spreading on social media, the process for obtaining a CDL will not markedly differ from the previous requirements. Prospective drivers are required to complete theory instruction and behind-the-wheel instruction, with no minimum number of hours, before taking their CDL skills test. The new ELDT simply means everyone will be using the same training curriculum nationwide.
Third – and here is where rumors are the most outrageous – there are no new exorbitant costs nor minimum training hours required with the ELDT. Prospective drivers do not have to go to a truck driver training school and can still receive training from the same places: educational institutions, motor carriers, rural cooperatives, school districts, joint labor-management programs, commercial motor vehicle schools and other venues. For carriers this means no changes if you were already conducting in-house training.
Most training providers won’t have to change their programs to comply with ELDT requirements. There are no required minimum instruction hours for theory training. Training providers will assess theory curriculum proficiency. There are also no required minimum instruction hours for behind-the-wheel training. Training providers determine proficiency in all elements of the behind-the-wheel curriculum.
Additionally, the Training Provider Registry will make it easier for new drivers to find qualified training providers, increasing the likelihood that a prospective driver actually signs up for and completes training.
Truckers are in high demand to meet New York’s current freight demands. In order to fill that gap, we must make job entry obtainable, affordable, reliable and understandable. Misinformation doesn’t help anybody.
Kendra Hems is president of the Trucking Association of New York.