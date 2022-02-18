Another Voice: Misinformation could keep prospective truckers off the road

New York needs truck drivers.

The demand is strong and will only keep growing for the foreseeable future. With the current strain on the world’s supply chain, pay and earnings have gone up significantly for truck drivers – a career that was already a well-paying path to the middle class for Americans without a college degree.

But lies and misinformation about new national training standards may be keeping prospective drivers away at this critical point. It’s important that New York’s trucking community understands fact from fiction when it comes to the federal Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) requirements that went into effect on Feb. 7.

The new requirements establish a single, national standard that will streamline the process and limit delays for obtaining a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

Here are the facts:

First, if you already hold a CDL, by and large you will not be affected. The revised ELDT regulations apply only to drivers seeking to 1) Obtain a CDL for the first time; 2) Upgrade their existing CDL from Class B to Class A; or 3) Obtain a new hazmat, passenger, or school bus endorsement.