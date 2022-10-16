Another Voice: Military bases are responsible for toxic environments

As a worldwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color disproportionately experience toxic exposure because of the severely polluted neighborhoods they live in. Factors such as the unavailability of affordable land, a history of racism, and a lack of power to fight corporations are major contributors to environmental injustice.

In New York, the communities of color in Harlem and Bronx come in contact with over 30% of the city's waste and process 70% of sewage sludge. Moreover, in the former neighborhood, which is very small, there is a sewage treatment plant and three power plants. The residents are also exposed to the emissions of 60,000 diesel garbage trucks.

Environmental racism has been rising because of globalization and capitalism, which encourage people whose businesses create pollution to accumulate financial profit at the expense of disenfranchised communities' health. However, a lesser-known contributor to environmental racism is the military. The very people who pledged to defend our country and the safety of our citizens have made some reckless decisions, one of the most recent being the clandestine incineration of over 20 million pounds of AFFF waste. As a very effective fire suppressant, AFFF has been used by military firefighters since 1966, when it was developed by the U.S. Navy and the 3M company.

Nevertheless, AFFF often contains up to 98% perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, usually dubbed PFAS or "forever chemicals". Exposure to these hazardous chemicals may result in kidney cancer, leukemia, and prostate cancer. With every AFFF use, PFAS are inevitably released, and some persist in the environment for a thousand years. The largest amount of AFFF waste – 7.8 million pounds – was burned in Cohoes, N.Y., significantly increasing the health burden of Albany County residents. This military action was careless, as there is no scientific evidence that incinerating AFFF waste can destroy PFAS.

In New York, there are also several military bases heavily contaminated with PFAS. Established in 1946, the military base Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station is one of the most polluted in the country, with a PFAS level of 1,310,000 parts per trillion. To understand the extent of contamination, let the fact that the safe exposure limit for "forever chemicals" is only 70 parts per trillion sink in. Furthermore, other toxic agents lurk at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, including trichloroethene, vinyl chloride, and benzene. Both service members living there and the nearby communities are at risk of developing life-threatening diseases due to toxic exposure.

Camp Lejeune is a military base that mirrors the environmental contamination at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. Between 1953 and 1987, 1 million people drank water contaminated with industrial solvents such as perchloroethylene and trichloroethylene. PFAS were also present in drinking water in a concentration of 172,000 parts per trillion.

Jonathan Sharp is Chief Financial Officer at Environmental Litigation Group, P.C. The law firm, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, assists veterans whose health was compromised by toxic exposure on military bases.