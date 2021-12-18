Another Voice: Midyear formulary bill is bad medicine for New York

With the state’s economic recovery still far behind the rest of the country and employers struggling to keep their doors open, now is not the time to make doing business in New York more expensive. However, a bill currently on the governor’s desk purporting to protect consumers would actually make health care more expensive for small businesses and do little to help New Yorkers with their drug costs.

The legislation would prohibit health insurance plans from changing their drug formularies in the middle of the year. Supporters assert it’s necessary so that patients can continue accessing prescriptions they currently use, even though New Yorkers already have multiple layers of protection ensuring that they can receive the most effective and up-to-date treatments and medications.

Instead, it will let drug companies continue raising their prices unchecked and make health care more expensive for employers and their workers.

Everyone should be able to get medications they need at a cost they can afford, but drug prices are out of control and continue to rise across the board. In January 2021, drug companies increased prices on more than 830 drugs, with an average price increase of 4.5%. According to GoodRx, in July prices for 67 brand name drugs went up by an average of 3.1%.