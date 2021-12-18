Another Voice: Midyear formulary bill is bad medicine for New York

With the state’s economic recovery still far behind the rest of the country and employers struggling to keep their doors open, now is not the time to make doing business in New York more expensive. However, a bill currently on the governor’s desk purporting to protect consumers would actually make health care more expensive for small businesses and do little to help New Yorkers with their drug costs.
The legislation would prohibit health insurance plans from changing their drug formularies in the middle of the year. Supporters assert it’s necessary so that patients can continue accessing prescriptions they currently use, even though New Yorkers already have multiple layers of protection ensuring that they can receive the most effective and up-to-date treatments and medications.
Instead, it will let drug companies continue raising their prices unchecked and make health care more expensive for employers and their workers.
Everyone should be able to get medications they need at a cost they can afford, but drug prices are out of control and continue to rise across the board. In January 2021, drug companies increased prices on more than 830 drugs, with an average price increase of 4.5%. According to GoodRx, in July prices for 67 brand name drugs went up by an average of 3.1%.
Compounding the matter, the legislation exempts collective bargaining agreements, giving labor unions special treatment in how they manage their drug costs. Having two different standards is unfair to employers, particularly small businesses, and begs the question “If it’s not good policy for the unions, why subject private employers and individuals who purchase insurance from the marketplace to it?”
Employers consistently cite the cost of health care as a top business concern. With New York already having the highest average premiums in the lower 48 states, controlling rising health care costs is a critical issue for employers. Increases in the cost of health care stifles employers’ ability to create jobs, invest in their companies and improve the state’s economy. Adopting policies that raise costs for employers acts as a tax on the cost of health insurance and only makes the cost of doing business even more expensive in New York.
If the goal is to protect consumers, better approaches are available. Gov. Kathy Hochul should veto this bill and encourage lawmakers to go back to the drawing board to come up with real solutions to help consumers with rising drug costs.
Larry Teal is chairman of the Employer Alliance for Affordable Health Care, the largest, single-issue grassroots coalition in New York, with more than 3,000 small business owners and sole proprietors representing more than 150,000 individuals.