Another Voice: Methodist conferees back laws espousing Christian values

I would like to correct the record regarding Pastor Stephen Mannion’s opinion piece in The News on June 27, 2021.
The 2021 Upper New York Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church passed resolutions calling for the passage of the following laws that are up for consideration before the New York State Legislature:
• Senate Bill S.2960/Assembly Bill A.4565 (“Residential Policing” law).
• Senate Bill S.4462/Assembly Bill A.4566 (“Spit Hoods Ban” law).
• Senate Bill S.4002/Assembly Bill A.5449 (“Chemical Irritants Ban” law).
• Senate Bill S.4814/Assembly Bill A.4697 (“Daniel’s Law”).
At no point did critical race theory or Marxism come up in debate of whether or not to pass these resolutions, so I’m not really sure why these subjects would be considered pertinent in a discussion of 2021 Annual Conference proceedings.
The ethical and medical evidence-based reasons that these laws were proposed to address (requiring law enforcement to reside in communities they police, banning use of chemical irritants on children, banning use of spit hoods because improper use leads to asphyxiation, creating nonpolice alternatives to respond to mental health crises) are reason enough to pass them.
In addition, acknowledging the existence of systemic racism and the harm that it has done to communities of color for centuries is the morally and ethically responsible thing to do as a Christian and as a human being, for the simple reason that it exists, harm has been done, and we need to do something to repair the harm as a church and society.
The Upper New York Annual Conference chose to affirm the passage of these laws out of a commitment to the greatest commandments stated by Jesus in Matthew 22:35-40 and Mark 12:28-34: We shall love God with all our heart, with all our soul, with all our mind, and with all our strength, and we shall love our neighbors as ourselves.
We also hope to affirm that we are following the requirements of God found in Micah 6:8: to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God. In doing so, we are following the United Methodist Social Principles, which state that “We affirm all persons as equally valuable in the sight of God’s sight,” and “We hold governments responsible for the protection of people’s basic freedoms.”
In supporting the passage of these laws, we are hoping to show that we love all of our neighbors regardless of race or ethnicity, and regardless of whether they are regular citizens or members of law enforcement, by helping to establish policing best practices that will ensure greater safety for everyone involved.