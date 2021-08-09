Another Voice: Methodist conferees back laws espousing Christian values

In addition, acknowledging the existence of systemic racism and the harm that it has done to communities of color for centuries is the morally and ethically responsible thing to do as a Christian and as a human being, for the simple reason that it exists, harm has been done, and we need to do something to repair the harm as a church and society.

The Upper New York Annual Conference chose to affirm the passage of these laws out of a commitment to the greatest commandments stated by Jesus in Matthew 22:35-40 and Mark 12:28-34: We shall love God with all our heart, with all our soul, with all our mind, and with all our strength, and we shall love our neighbors as ourselves.

We also hope to affirm that we are following the requirements of God found in Micah 6:8: to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God. In doing so, we are following the United Methodist Social Principles, which state that “We affirm all persons as equally valuable in the sight of God’s sight,” and “We hold governments responsible for the protection of people’s basic freedoms.”