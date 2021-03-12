Another Voice: Menthol cigarette ban would damage N.Y. economy

Every year, billions of dollars’ worth of illicit cigarettes work their way across the United States. They are used to supplement a range of other criminal enterprises, from organized street crime to international terrorism, and the proliferation of this market has a real impact on communities in New York.

I spent 28 years in law enforcement in roles ranging from working as a local police officer to serving as assistant director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and I have witnessed this impact firsthand.

During my service, I oversaw investigations where cigarettes were exchanged as parts of deals for dangerous narcotics and even firearms that were then used to commit further violent crimes.

Predictably, outlawing these products only exacerbates the issue. Rather than protecting public health, outlawing tobacco products often puts people at risk, and feeds into violent crime.

Now, I’m concerned that many of these issues could grow in New York. Proposals have been put forth by state legislators to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes, which represent a significant portion of cigarettes sold in the state. If they were suddenly banned, it would only further fuel an expansive illicit tobacco market.