Another Voice: Menthol cigarette ban would damage N.Y. economy

Every year, billions of dollars’ worth of illicit cigarettes work their way across the United States. They are used to supplement a range of other criminal enterprises, from organized street crime to international terrorism, and the proliferation of this market has a real impact on communities in New York.
I spent 28 years in law enforcement in roles ranging from working as a local police officer to serving as assistant director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and I have witnessed this impact firsthand.
During my service, I oversaw investigations where cigarettes were exchanged as parts of deals for dangerous narcotics and even firearms that were then used to commit further violent crimes.
Predictably, outlawing these products only exacerbates the issue. Rather than protecting public health, outlawing tobacco products often puts people at risk, and feeds into violent crime.
Now, I’m concerned that many of these issues could grow in New York. Proposals have been put forth by state legislators to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes, which represent a significant portion of cigarettes sold in the state. If they were suddenly banned, it would only further fuel an expansive illicit tobacco market.
According to the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, New York already has the highest inbound smuggling activity. In fact, more than half of all the cigarettes consumed in New York in 2018 came from illicit sources, a daunting figure that will grow substantially if the sale of menthol cigarettes is banned. This would have a particularly large impact on Western New York, where cigarette smuggling has long been a problem.
These types of menthol bans also have devastating effects on local economies, as the sale of these products are major sources of revenue for local businesses as well as massive generators for tax revenue for the state.
In Massachusetts, where a ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes took effect last year, cigarette excise tax stamp sales fell 24 percent between June and November, amounting to a total of $62 million in tax revenue lost. In New York, some estimates indicate the costs of a similar ban could climb into the hundreds of millions.
This would be devastating for the state, both in the private and public sectors. Local retail shops, who rely on menthol products to drive sales, would be forced to close and lay off employees. Meanwhile, the state would lose one of its most important sources of revenue at a time when New York is confronting mammoth budget shortfalls in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rich Marianos is a retired assistant director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and an adjunct lecturer at Georgetown University.