A new battle over Black lives and racial equity is growing at the New York Capitol and is squarely centered on the issue of menthol. Specifically, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lifesaving proposal to end to the sale of menthol and other flavored tobacco products.

It’s a colorblind, common-sense measure that would safeguard the health and lives of New York State residents of every race, creed and age.

Some say outlawing menthol sales would unfairly target Black smokers, who overwhelming prefer menthol cigarettes compared to other smokers. As a pastor and community leader in the Black community for decades, I submit that Black and brown people are targeted – and have been preyed upon for decades – by Big Tobacco and their retailers.

The tobacco industry has relentlessly preyed on our community for more than 60 years with aggressive marketing, promotions, price discounts, sponsorships and other tactics. Plenty of evidence backs this up, including decades of research and the tobacco industry’s own internal documents.

These slick marketing campaigns paid off. That cool menthol flavor made it easier for generations of our young people to start smoking and harder for adults to quit. The results have been devastating to the Black community, who smoke fewer cigarettes on average and want to quit at higher rates, yet suffer from cancer and tobacco-related death at higher rates than other ethnicities. Look it up – you’ll find plenty of scientific evidence.

I’m saddened by the endless stream of congregants at my church who have lost loved ones from tobacco-related illnesses. I’m appalled at watching preteens start using tobacco. Some folks say our youth start using menthol because their parents and grandparents do, but if that’s true, it is only because Big Tobacco hooked their elders decades ago. I don’t understand how anyone can say menthol is an “adult choice” when 95% of today’s adult smokers started smoking and became addicted as teens.

This is a fight against one of the biggest social and racial injustices in our community: the deliberate poisoning of the Black community by Big Tobacco. Profits matter to them, but our lives don’t.

The fight won’t be easy against a well-funded industry desperate to maintain and grow their profit at our expense. And don’t believe their smokescreen – this bill in no way penalizes individuals who use these products and does not provide an excuse for more policing in our community; only retailers who continue to sell these prohibited products would be punished.

If the Black community – my community – truly believes that Black Lives Matter, we must put a stop to decades of Big Tobacco preying on us. Join me and demand that the New York State lawmakers enact strong tobacco laws, including the end to sales of menthol cigarettes and all other flavored tobacco products.

Rev. Mark E. Blue is a member of the Buffalo NAACP.