Another Voice: Mental health concerns must be central to education reforms

I’m a teacher, and if you want to know what I’ll one day remember about teaching through a pandemic, it will be this: the utter weight of uncertainty crushing teachers and students alike.
We’ve pivoted, we’ve quarantined, we’ve masked, we’ve kept our chins up and we’ve cried in our cars. We’ve cried for students whose mental health has suffered from isolation, lack of socialization and the opportunities to make friends, and we’ve cried for the missed coming-of-age milestones.
As a teacher, the frustrations have mounted because all of us know that the pandemic has simply revealed the inequities – it did not create them.
Since the summer, I’ve been working with teachers from across the state as part of New York State Teachers’ Future Forward committee to offer a series of policy recommendations that would move us through the next phase of the pandemic and help change education for the better beyond the pandemic.
Our conversations were often about how the pandemic has made the issues in education more public, more urgent, and hopefully, more actionable by decision-makers in Albany and locally as well.
In order to move forward from here, despite the uncertainties, we must improve what we can, as we learn from our experiences of the last two years. We should expand the use of community schools, a model that provides services for students and families – tutoring, access to medical care, social services, free food and clothing and other forms of support – much like many schools have done during the pandemic. Schools are the heart of the community, and they should be the hub of help that will heal the damage done, making us all stronger in the end.
We need to expand and diversify the education workforce, making sure that teachers are given respect as the professionals that we are. If we continue to allow political posturing to tie the hands of teachers trying to do their jobs, and let teachers become the scapegoats for all the ills of society, our schools will never flourish. We are already facing a teacher shortage, and need to create “grow your own” opportunities for high school students to take a look at teaching.
The mental health of our students and teachers must be central to all decision-making – be it curricular, financial, or in how we staff our schools. Our students and families need access to school counselors, social workers and psychologists who can assess the needs and implement best practices to deal with isolation, interrupted learning, and trauma that has created a mental health crisis in our communities.
Thankfully, these ideas are gaining traction. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget includes significant funding to help districts hire mental health staff and new state programs to address teacher shortages.
We must, as a community, fight for our schools and seize the opportunity to transform education. It is our chance to make things right, and I really hope that as a community who wants the best for our students, we are able to find the silver lining of a generation-defining pandemic.
Amber Chandler is an English language arts teacher at Frontier Middle School.