Another Voice: Mental health concerns must be central to education reforms

I’m a teacher, and if you want to know what I’ll one day remember about teaching through a pandemic, it will be this: the utter weight of uncertainty crushing teachers and students alike.

We’ve pivoted, we’ve quarantined, we’ve masked, we’ve kept our chins up and we’ve cried in our cars. We’ve cried for students whose mental health has suffered from isolation, lack of socialization and the opportunities to make friends, and we’ve cried for the missed coming-of-age milestones.

As a teacher, the frustrations have mounted because all of us know that the pandemic has simply revealed the inequities – it did not create them.

Since the summer, I’ve been working with teachers from across the state as part of New York State Teachers’ Future Forward committee to offer a series of policy recommendations that would move us through the next phase of the pandemic and help change education for the better beyond the pandemic.

Our conversations were often about how the pandemic has made the issues in education more public, more urgent, and hopefully, more actionable by decision-makers in Albany and locally as well.