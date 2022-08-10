Another Voice: Medical safety net providers are more important than ever

The abrupt arrival and rapid spread of the monkeypox virus (MPV) has underscored – yet again – the critical role safety-net health care providers like us, Evergreen Health, play in protecting some of New York’s most vulnerable and underserved residents.

The network of more than 4,440 community-based facilities statewide, including Federally Qualified Health Centers (FHQCs) and Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program grantees, have long been on the front lines of multiple health crises, ensuring individuals receive life-saving preventative care and treatment.

As we race to get MPV under control, safety-net providers are serving as a clearing house of unbiased information to those most at risk. Evergreen Health is offering testing and partnered with the Erie County Health Department on a two-day vaccine clinic.

But our ability to do this important work is threatened by a policy proposed by ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo that will divert more than $250 million away from safety-net facilities and into state coffers. If that happens, providers will curtail services, cut jobs, and possibly shut down altogether.

The state Health Department says carving out the Medicaid pharmacy benefit from the 30-year-old 340B federal program will save at least $125 million in the first year. But a 2020 Weakley Consulting Group report found the state would actually would incur an additional $154 million in costs that would balloon to $1.5 billion over five years.

The 340B program lets safety-net providers buy discounted drugs and use the saved money to fund services for clients – including dental work, nutrition and mental health counseling, and medication management – not covered by Medicaid.

This funding stream gives safety-net providers the predictability and flexibility necessary to respond quickly to public health crises. We know for certain the next crisis is coming. Without these critical resources, our ability to respond effectively and protect vulnerable New Yorkers will be significantly curtailed.

Monkeypox is now a national health emergency, but the Biden administration has made clear it’s up to the states and local municipalities to work collectively to respond to this fast-growing crisis. With 110,000 doses of MPV vaccine headed to New York, safety-net providers are poised to play an even greater role in combatting this latest public health threat.

Approximately 2.3 million New Yorkers depend on safety-net services – 71% are people of color and 89% low-income. From the rise of the highly contagious COVID-19 BA.5 variant to the alarming and unchecked spread of MPV, safety-net providers like Evergreen Health are more important than ever.

Gov. Kathy Hochul could repeal the Cuomo-era carve-out, but has failed to heed a growing call for her to do so. With this key funding stream in limbo, safety-net providers are already starting to plan for cutbacks in jobs and services.

Hochul says she’s committed to rebuilding New York’s health care system and protecting all state residents. She can do both by repealing the Cuomo carve-out today.

Mike Lee is chief operating officer of Evergreen Health Services, which provides medical, supportive and behavioral services to individuals and families in Western New York – especially those who are living with chronic illness or who are underserved by the health care system.