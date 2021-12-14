Another Voice: Medical aid-in-dying bill needs a legislative push

As high school graduation approaches, I’ve been reflecting on some amazing life lessons I learned from my grandfather, Dr. Robert Milch, who died in June. Many Western New Yorkers knew Dr. Milch as a caring, patient-centered doctor, who co-founded Buffalo Hospice and spent his life trying to ease the suffering of others.
I knew him as Papa and I could listen to his stories – about his work, our family, history, whatever – all day. I learned so much, including these two lessons: (1) I have an obligation to make the world a better place, and (2) never quit; anything can be attained with research, hard work and challenging “wrongs.”
Papa’s lessons compel me to write about a subject teens don’t generally talk about: death. Specifically, medical aid in dying, which my grandfather advocated for passionately. It allows a mentally capable adult with an incurable, irreversible illness or disease to request a prescription they can decide to take themselves to die peacefully to end their suffering, and it’s authorized in 10 states and Washington, D.C.
As a hospice and palliative care doctor, Papa cared for thousands of patients who were very sick, suffering and close to dying. He told me about some who wished they could just close their eyes and die. He wanted to help them. But he couldn’t in New York.
Days before he died, Papa wrote: “Suffering is something defined by each patient in the context of their lives, their families and what they are enduring. I wouldn’t presume to dictate to another what they must endure. I know that had medical aid in dying been allowed when I was practicing, I would have been a better physician.”
Papa promised to take me to Albany to lobby for the Medical Aid in Dying Act, but because of the pandemic, we never made it. I’m picking up where he left off. I promised him I would work to get it passed and I’m going to see it get done.
State legislators should ask themselves: If they had a terminal illness, were suffering greatly and knew they were days from death, would they want to die in their sleep, comfortable, surrounded by loved ones? Or would they rather be hooked up to hospital machines for days, suffering physically and emotionally?
New Yorkers should make that decision themselves, consistent with their values and beliefs. We don’t have that choice because the Legislature has failed. Papa wrote, “Legislators, you need not endorse this end-of-life care option, but don't prohibit it. By not acting, that's exactly what you're doing.”