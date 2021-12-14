Another Voice: Medical aid-in-dying bill needs a legislative push

Days before he died, Papa wrote: “Suffering is something defined by each patient in the context of their lives, their families and what they are enduring. I wouldn’t presume to dictate to another what they must endure. I know that had medical aid in dying been allowed when I was practicing, I would have been a better physician.”

Papa promised to take me to Albany to lobby for the Medical Aid in Dying Act, but because of the pandemic, we never made it. I’m picking up where he left off. I promised him I would work to get it passed and I’m going to see it get done.

State legislators should ask themselves: If they had a terminal illness, were suffering greatly and knew they were days from death, would they want to die in their sleep, comfortable, surrounded by loved ones? Or would they rather be hooked up to hospital machines for days, suffering physically and emotionally?