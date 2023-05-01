At the time of this writing, the New York State budget remains unresolved. Until the hands are shaken, and the ink is dried, no one knows for certain exactly what is funded in the budget. While much has been reported on policies the governor and Legislature want funded, one incredibly important issue has received far too little attention – Medicaid reimbursements for nursing homes.

The numbers tell the story; New York State’s nursing homes are in significant financial peril. As a partner with Bonadio & Co., I work closely with approximately 140 skilled nursing facilities across the state.

The firm was able to accumulate preliminary financial results for 73 of our nursing home clients. Roughly 90% of the facilities are located throughout upstate and Western New York with approximately 42% representing not-for-profit facilities and 58% proprietary. Although some of the facilities’ financial statement audits are not fully completed, we do not expect any significant changes with the numbers currently reported.

Overall, the financial results are absolutely staggering, with losses exceeding anything that I have experienced in my 40-year career in working with the nursing home industry. Our numbers include the removal of any one-time Covid/stimulus funding revenues. The results for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, produced the following observations:

• More than 87% of the homes in our analysis reported a negative operating margin (loss).

• The total combined net loss of all 73 homes is a staggering $160 million.

• The average loss per facility was $2.2 million.

• The median loss per bed was just under $10,000/bed (160-bed facility lost $1.6 million).

The financial results are not only shocking but extremely troubling. It’s not unusual for the industry to experience downturns, but the depth and breadth of the losses are simply not sustainable. The financial health of skilled nursing facilities is essential to the stability of the overall health care system. Even now, hospitals throughout upstate and Western New York are stressed both operationally and financially because they are unable to discharge patients to long-term care facilities.

On the issue of adequately funding Medicaid reimbursements to nursing homes, the silence in Albany is deafening. Despite urgent calls for a 20% increase in Medicaid reimbursements, the governor has not offered meaningful support for nursing homes and the frail elderly for whom they care throughout the budget process. On the other side, labor unions, nursing home advocates and operators have been shouting into the void for the past 15 years – that’s how long it has been since Albany last increased Medicaid rates.

Without swift action on the part of legislators, my fear is that services and residents will be severely impacted and the health care system in New York will be significantly diminished in both capacity and quality.

Robert Nasso, CPA, is an accounting professional and a partner with Bonadio & Co., LLP. He has worked with nursing homes for 40 years.